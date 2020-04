iPhone users can now skip Face ID when wearing a mask

Apple brings the passcode interface to the unlock screen

With the iOS 13.5 beta update that was rolled out to developers this morning, Apple has made the unlock process swifter . This way, there will be no delays when you are wearing a mask, something which has become common these days because of the coronavirus.Previously, if you had Face ID turned on, your iPhone would try to read your face to authenticate you. If a user had a mask on, the Face ID process failed and redirected them to the passcode option. This resulted in unnecessary delay. Given that an average user unlocks their device numerous times a day, this was downright frustrating.To remedy that, the new update allows users to get to the passcode field directly by swiping up from the bottom of the Home screen.This way, you will not be tempted to remove your face mask, which could be risky, just to get your iPhone to recognize you.Moreover, it will also now be possible to authenticate purchases with your passcode on apps which were previously set up to map faces for verification purposes.Although this new protocol is currently available to beta users only, it will likely be widely available when iOS 13.5 is rolled out to the masses in the coming weeks.The new beta which was seeded to developers also has a toggle that can allow them to enable coronavirus exposure notifications