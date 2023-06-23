Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

iPhone is a pain to use for those coming from Android, search data shows

iOS Apple Android
6
iPhone can be a pain to use for those coming from Android, search data shows
Switching to a new smartphone operating system involves learning how it works and unless the user interface is intuitive, this step can be very frustrating. Data suggests that there has been a notable increase in the number of Android users transitioning to iOS, reaching the highest point in five years. But many first-time iOS users experience a steep learning curve, according to a new report from smartphone comparison service Green Smartphones.

Android and iOS have different user interfaces and judging by searches made on Google, Android is more intuitive than Apple's operating system. This means that Android phones are easier to use and navigate, whereas a new user may find it challenging to perform basic tasks on the iPhone.

iOS users in the US often struggle to perform tasks such as blocking someone and resetting their phones. Green Smartphones have found that iPhone users conduct 58 percent more searches than Android users on Google to find instructions regarding everyday functions and tasks.


84,000 iPhone users solicit Google's help to take screen recordings, whereas only 24,000 Android users need help with the same problem every month on average.

61,000 iPhone owners enter the search term 'How to factory reset' on Google every month, compared to 8,400 Android smartphone owners. Other tasks that are easier on Android than iOS include recording a phone call, setting up voicemail, sharing location, deleting an app, transferring photos, updating a phone, and performing a device backup.

The only two tasks that new Android users struggle with more than new iPhone users do are taking a screenshot and scanning a QR code. 

In all, iOS users perform 358,000 searches on Google every month to get help with navigating and using their phones, whereas Android users conduct 226,000 searches. This implies that Android has a user-centered interface and most new users don't need explicit instructions to use Android phones.

Since more people seem to be ditching Android than iOS, it can be theorized that even though iPhones are a little difficult to use at first, it's smooth sailing once users get the hang of iOS.

At the end of the day, both operating systems have their own advantages and drawbacks. iPhones are supported for five to six years and high-quality apps often come to iOS before Android. Android is more customizable, is not restrictive, and some may like its notification management system more than iOS.

Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
The new Google Weather UI keeps "Froggy" but looks more professional
The new Google Weather UI keeps "Froggy" but looks more professional
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Australian PM says nightly phone ritual can save you from a lot of headaches
Australian PM says nightly phone ritual can save you from a lot of headaches
June "Super Update" will prevent Galaxy S23, S22 users from disabling Emergency SOS
June "Super Update" will prevent Galaxy S23, S22 users from disabling Emergency SOS
Galaxy S24 series codename suggests Samsung will definitely keep the Plus model around
Galaxy S24 series codename suggests Samsung will definitely keep the Plus model around
iPhone is a pain to use for those coming from Android, search data shows
iPhone is a pain to use for those coming from Android, search data shows
Amazon has the noise-cancelling Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones on sale at a phenomenal price
Amazon has the noise-cancelling Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones on sale at a phenomenal price
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless