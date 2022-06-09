iPhones on iOS 16 will be able to swap eSIM cards with Bluetooth

One of the little talked about yet important iOS 16 features is the ability to transfer your eSIM information to another iPhone via Bluetooth connectivity. Spotted by Carson Waldrop , the option does away with the need to call or visit Verizon , AT&T, or T-Mobile to issue another eSIM for use with the new iPhone.





Some carriers do it via a QR code with their respective apps, but Apple's iOS 16 approach will make transferring an eSIM more seamless, provided that your carrier of choice introduces a support of the eSIM-transfer-via-Bluetooth feature.









If you want, you can also move your current plan with the physical Verizon SIM card to the eSIM by calling customer service or dropping by a store and ditto for AT&T or T-Mobile. IT remains to be seen if the US carriers will uptake the Bluetooth eSIM transfer option to make switching to a new iPhone a bit easier in iOS 16.