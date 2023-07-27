iPhone 15 Pro Action Button: iOS 17 code hints at potential options



According to MacRumors iPhone 15 Pro and According to, this recent beta version contains intriguing code snippets that may shed light on the speculated "Action Button" to be featured on thePro and iPhone 15 Pro Max . The anticipated Action button is said to replace the traditional Mute switch, offering users a programmable and customizable alternative.



The purpose of the Action button could be to provide quick access to various functions and settings without the need to unlock the device or navigate through apps. The iOS 17 beta 4 code suggests that users may be able to customize and assign nine different options to the Action button:



Accessibility: This option could open the door to various accessibility features, making it easier for you to navigate your iPhone.

Shortcuts: You could potentially run any shortcut you have created or downloaded from the Shortcuts app, enabling seamless execution of tasks such as messaging, playing music, or any other task, you want to access fast.

Silent Mode: Just like the trusty Mute switch, you would be able to toggle the silent mode on or off, granting you peace and quiet at your command.

Camera: This option is probably going to enable you to quickly launch the Camera app and snap a photo or record a video with just a single press of the Action button. Currently, these tasks can already be accomplished with a single tap on the screen.

Flashlight: This option could let you control the flashlight on your iPhone, hopefully ensuring no more accidental flashlight activations from the screen.

Focus: Sometimes, we need a bit of zen. This rumored option might enable you to activate or deactivate a Focus mode, helping you stay in the zone.

Magnifier: Need to zoom in on small text or objects? The Magnifier app could be just a press away, allowing you to use the iPhone camera as a magnifying glass.

Translate: Breaking down language barriers? This rumored option might launch the Translate app, enabling seamless conversations or text translations.

Voice Memos: For note-takers and idea-catchers, this option could let you start or stop recording a voice memo with ease.

While some might appreciate the convenience and possibilities that the Action button could bring, some might fondly recall the trusty Mute switch that has been a staple of iPhones since their inception.



Until Apple makes an official announcement about the iPhone 15 and its features, the destiny of the Mute switch and the actual capabilities of the Action button remain shrouded in mystery. We'll have to wait patiently for the official unveiling to know for sure.