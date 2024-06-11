Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

iPad mini already clocks higher ad impressions growth than Kindle Fire last year

A mobile advertising company claims that the ad impressions it gets from the iPad mini are growing at the astonishing rate of 28% per day, which comes to show how many users are firing up their more affordable Apple tablets pretty often.

In fact, this rate is already larger than what the ad-supported Amazon Kindle Fire managed to achieve last year, when it launched to a great fanfare as this novel concept of subsidized hardware recouped by advertising and retail revenue.

Millenial Media said the Kindle Fire clocked 19% daily growth rates for the same period last year, compared to the 28% now with the iPad mini. With that in mind, pundits who considered the iPad mini an overpriced flop might be reconsid, but all will depend on the official sales and revenue numbers that Apple will give in January.

Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

