Some Apple iPad Pro models suffer from bootloops





A more recent post made a week ago complains that an 11-inch Wi-Fi only iPad Pro (either from 2018 or 2020) reboots every 10 minutes. Updating and rebooting didn't help and a response from one iPad Pro user (which was recommended by Apple) suggests that the user try a hard reset. This is accomplished with the 2018 and later models by pressing and releasing the volume up button and doing the same thing to the volume down button. The next step is to press and hold the power button at the top of the device. While that will bring up the slide to power off button, just keep pressing the power button until the Apple logo appears. The tablet will then boot up to the lock screen.









There is no word on whether Apple is aware of the problem and why it has affected only a small number of iPad users. It also is unknown whether the problem is strictly related to the iPadOS 13.4.1 update or if the update set off a problem with the tablet that had been hiding in the background. Since the problem with these tablets makes them essentially unusable, hopefully Apple starts work on an update soon if it hasn't already begun developing one.

