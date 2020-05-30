iOS Apple Tablets

Some Apple iPad Pro models suffer from bootloops

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 30, 2020, 3:56 PM
Some Apple iPad Pro models suffer from bootloops
The 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro was released in June 2017 and nearly three years later there seems to be an issue with the tablet. On Apple's Communities website (via AppleInsider), one person who owns the device wrote earlier this month that it was rebooting every 30 to 45 seconds even without any apps open. This started happening with the update to iPadOS 13.4.1. The same update on the same device caused someone else to write in April that their 10.5-inch iPad Pro was constantly rebooting.

A more recent post made a week ago complains that an 11-inch Wi-Fi only iPad Pro (either from 2018 or 2020) reboots every 10 minutes. Updating and rebooting didn't help and a response from one iPad Pro user (which was recommended by Apple) suggests that the user try a hard reset. This is accomplished with the 2018 and later models by pressing and releasing the volume up button and doing the same thing to the volume down button. The next step is to press and hold the power button at the top of the device. While that will bring up the slide to power off button, just keep pressing the power button until the Apple logo appears. The tablet will then boot up to the lock screen.

The latest post was made yesterday and it says, in fractured English, "Why my iPad Pro restart by itself many times?" The last two posts are actually important because it proves that the iPadOS 13.5 update that dropped on May 20th did not fix the issue. And even performing the dreaded factory reset did not exterminate this bug. One iPad Pro owner tried to factory reset his iPad Pro twice but to no avail. That left the post's author to say, "It's the update."

There is no word on whether Apple is aware of the problem and why it has affected only a small number of iPad users. It also is unknown whether the problem is strictly related to the iPadOS 13.4.1 update or if the update set off a problem with the tablet that had been hiding in the background. Since the problem with these tablets makes them essentially unusable, hopefully Apple starts work on an update soon if it hasn't already begun developing one.

Related phones

iPad Pro 10.5-inch
Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.8
 Read Full Review
  • Display 10.5 inches
    2224 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A10X Fusion, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB,
  • Battery 8134 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) on
  • Display 11.0 inches
    2388 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
iPad Pro 11-inch
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 11.0 inches
    2388 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12X Bionic, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 1000GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7812 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 could mark the return of a beloved feature
Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 could mark the return of a beloved feature
Google postpones release of Android 11 beta
Google postpones release of Android 11 beta
Best free Android games (2020)
Best free Android games (2020)
Best Apple Watch apps
Best Apple Watch apps

Popular stories

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless