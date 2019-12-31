Android and iOS users will get an encrypted calendar app in 2020
Currently available only for the desktop, next year the company behind encrypted email app ProtonMail will be offering an iOS and Android version of an encrypted calendar app. With the encryption, ProtonCalendar will be more secure than Google Calendar. Because of the end-to-end encryption, your data stays private and not even ProtonMail will be able to access it. And the calendar will include many of the features that you are used to seeing in Google Calendar. You'll be able to add and remove events, set a reminder, and repeat certain events on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
An encrypted calendar will come in handy for those who would prefer that their business meetings, doctor appointments, birthdays, anniversaries and special affairs remain private. ProtonMail is one of the options that Huawei users have to choose from in the manufacturer's AppGallery to replace Google's Gmail; we wouldn't be surprised to eventually find ProtonCalendar offered to Huawei users as well, once it is released.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):