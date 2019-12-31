Android and iOS users will get an encrypted calendar app in 2020

iOS Android Apps

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 31, 2019, 6:44 PM
Currently available only for the desktop, next year the company behind encrypted email app ProtonMail will be offering an iOS and Android version of an encrypted calendar app. With the encryption, ProtonCalendar will be more secure than Google Calendar. Because of the end-to-end encryption, your data stays private and not even ProtonMail will be able to access it. And the calendar will include many of the features that you are used to seeing in Google Calendar. You'll be able to add and remove events, set a reminder, and repeat certain events on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

As we said, there is a web version of the ProtonCalendar, but it is currently in beta. You can check it out via the accompanying short (very short) video to see whether the iOS or Android version of ProtonCalendar is something that you might want to keep your eyes open for. Like the encrypted ProtonMail app, ProtonCalendar will have a basic version free to the public and will most likely have a paid tier of service with premium features. For example, the free version of ProtonMail allows the user to send up to 150 emails a day. The premium version ($4 per month) has a daily cap of 1,500 emails.

An encrypted calendar will come in handy for those who would prefer that their business meetings, doctor appointments, birthdays, anniversaries and special affairs remain private. ProtonMail is one of the options that Huawei users have to choose from in the manufacturer's AppGallery to replace Google's Gmail; we wouldn't be surprised to eventually find ProtonCalendar offered to Huawei users as well, once it is released.

