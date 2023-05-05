Hulu adds new channels to its core Live TV lineup

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Hulu with Live TV is gaining more channels in over 300 markets across the United States, Hulu announced today. PBS Kids, local PBS affiliates and Magnolia Network are among the new channels added to Hulu’s core Live TV lineup.

Present in more than 300 markets and cities in the country, local PBS stations will start streaming live on Hulu + Live TV in the coming months. If you’re not familiar with PBS programming, here are some of the shows that you’ll be getting if you’re a Hulu subscriber: American Experience, Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, Great Performances, Masterpiece, Nature, and many more.

Also, as part of their base plan, Hulu subscribers will be able to access iconic series such as Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Alma’s Way and Wild Kratts.

Furthermore, Hulu announced that Magnolia Network and its original programming will be added to its core channel lineup on Hulu + Live TV starting May 25. Additionally, select titles like Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Silos Baking Competition, Maine Cabin Masters, and many more will also be available to stream on-demand.

If you’re paying for Hulu’s Live TV, you’ll also be able to watch content from Hogar de HGTV, which is part of a group of Spanish language channels featured in Hulu’s Espanol add-on ($5/month).

With nearly 4.5 million subscribers, Hulu’s streaming service now includes more than 90 channels featuring live sports, national and local news, entertainment, an ever-growing on-demand streaming library, popular Originals, next-day network TV shows, access to Disney+ and ESPN+, as well as useful features like unlimited DVR, something that just about every other streaming service offers.

