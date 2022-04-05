Hulu now supports Apple’s SharePlay feature

Hulu now supports Apple’s SharePlay feature0
In the "What's New" section on the Hulu app page on the App Store, Hulu posted, "In this release, we are helping spread the Hulu love by introducing SharePlay. With SharePlay, you can watch content from the Hulu streaming library in sync with friends and family over FaceTime."
So now, if you and your friends have iPhones with iOS 15.1 or later, you can all watch Hulu shows like "This Is Us," "The Rookie," "Outlander," and more on FaceTime.
With this update, Hulu joins apps such as Disney+, TikTok, Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+, which already support SharePlay. In addition to the newly added SharePlay feature, Hulu stated that the Hulu app now also enables users to switch between Live TV channels more conveniently, but the update notes don't clarify how.
To watch Hulu movies and TV shows together with your friends and family, go to the App Store and download the latest version of the Hulu app. Hulu offers a few subscription plans, starting with an ad-supported one, which costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. You can use SharePlay regardless of which plan you’re subscribed to.
