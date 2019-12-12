Hulu launches new rewards system for select viewers
Let's say you're watching a show and you reach the third episode, then you'll be able to choose a reward from Hulu, as the streaming service will let you choose from either an ad-free episode or a unique offer from its brand partners.
Speaking of brand partners, Hulu announced that for the time being, it will give binge-watchers offers from the following brands: Kellog's, Maker's Mark and Georgia-Pacific. Of course, Hulu may add more brands in the future, but for now, you're limited to these three. Or, you can always choose the ad-free episode and don't bother with any special offers from these advertisers.
1 Comment
1. jjface
Posts: 260; Member since: Jun 07, 2017
posted on 8 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):