Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Huawei unveils new health monitoring system for wearables called TruSense

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei Wearables
Huawei unveils new health monitoring system for wearables called TruSense
Huawei has just unveiled its new health monitoring system during an event in China. The system is called TruSense, and it aims to set a new standard in health monitoring. The announcement comes right before the official unveiling of Huawei's next timepiece, the Watch GT 5.

The technology that the Chinese company has premiered combines data from various sensors, including respiratory rate, SpO2 (blood oxygen levels), body temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate. This isn't particularly new for Huawei wearables, and these sensors have been present on its devices for a while now.

However, Huawei claims that all these sensors are now more accurate and more comprehensive. On top of that, they're better used in the company's ecosystem.


During the presentation, Huawei didn't unveil which devices will be the first to rock the new health monitoring system. However, there are rumors that a Huawei Watch D2 is reportedly coming next month. It's possible that the blood pressure smartwatch may be the first device to rock TruSense.

Also, we've had a teaser for the Huawei Watch GT 5, which is another potential candidate for the new tech.

Rico Zhang, President of Huawei Smart Wearable and Health product line, said that this health advancement would encourage Huawei users to go for healthier lifestyles. The new Health Glance feature, for example, will allow you to measure over 10 health indicators in just one minute, including ECG, as well as lung function and infection risk, sleep apnea, and hyperglycemia risk.

I am overall very encouraged by Huawei's attempt to go more into health, wellness, and fitness. I believe that the more companies go into that and work to perfect their sensors, the more encouragement and inspiration people will get to aim to be more healthy.

When we talk about health sensors on wearables, their accuracy is the first issue that comes to my mind. These devices don't claim to be medical devices (and shouldn't really be treated as such), but aiming toward more accurate measurements is a must in my opinion. Especially if you want to lead people to a more healthier lifestyle. And that's a must in today's day and age.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless