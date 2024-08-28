Huawei unveils new health monitoring system for wearables called TruSense
Huawei has just unveiled its new health monitoring system during an event in China. The system is called TruSense, and it aims to set a new standard in health monitoring. The announcement comes right before the official unveiling of Huawei's next timepiece, the Watch GT 5.
The technology that the Chinese company has premiered combines data from various sensors, including respiratory rate, SpO2 (blood oxygen levels), body temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate. This isn't particularly new for Huawei wearables, and these sensors have been present on its devices for a while now.
During the presentation, Huawei didn't unveil which devices will be the first to rock the new health monitoring system. However, there are rumors that a Huawei Watch D2 is reportedly coming next month. It's possible that the blood pressure smartwatch may be the first device to rock TruSense.
Also, we've had a teaser for the Huawei Watch GT 5, which is another potential candidate for the new tech.
I am overall very encouraged by Huawei's attempt to go more into health, wellness, and fitness. I believe that the more companies go into that and work to perfect their sensors, the more encouragement and inspiration people will get to aim to be more healthy.
When we talk about health sensors on wearables, their accuracy is the first issue that comes to my mind. These devices don't claim to be medical devices (and shouldn't really be treated as such), but aiming toward more accurate measurements is a must in my opinion. Especially if you want to lead people to a more healthier lifestyle. And that's a must in today's day and age.
