Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Proficient leaker says he solved the mystery about which Kirin chip powers the Mate XT tri-fold

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Huawei
A man holding the Huawei Mate XT tri-fold is seen next to a larger image of the phone.
Everytime the U.S. thinks that it has Huawei pinned, the phone manufacturer, like a wrestler whose body is covered with olive oil, manages to slip away. Block the company from using the Google Play Services version of Android, and it comes up with HarmonyOS. Prevent foundries using U.S. tech from shipping 5G chipsets to the company and Huawei gets China's largest foundry to produce the Kirin 9000s 5G chipset.

Despite the restrictions it faces, the company continues to create outstanding phones and earlier today it showed off the triple-fold Mate XT, You might not know this but Huawei was the world's top vendor of foldable phones during the first quarter replacing Samsung. And that was months before the $3,000 tri-fold with a 10.2-inch internal screen hit the market.

While Huawei's presentation on Tuesday didn't name the processor that powers the device, leaker Digital Chat Station replied to a query on the Weibo platform by stating that the Mate XT is powered by the Kirin 9010 5G application processor (AP). This is the same AP that powers the top-of-the-line Huawei Pura 70 Ultra model. This year, the Pura series replaced what used to be known as the "P-series," a flagship line that focuses on photography (hence the "P").

The Huawei Mate XT tri-fold is powered by the 7nm Kirin 9010 AP. | Image credit-Huawei - Proficient leaker says he solved the mystery about which Kirin chip powers the Mate XT tri-fold
The Huawei Mate XT tri-fold is powered by the 7nm Kirin 9010 AP. | Image credit-Huawei

The Kirin 9010 has a CPU configuration made up of 2 cores TaiShan V121 at 2.30 GHz, 6 cores TaiShan V121 at 2.18 GHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1.55 GHz. The chip is built by SMIC, the world's third-largest foundry, using its 7nm N+2 process node. While an enhanced 7nm chipset, it is considered to be a nice improvement over the 7nm Kirin 9000s 5G which was unveiled by Huawei last year for the Mate 60 series. It was the first Kirin chip with 5G support to power a Huawei phone since the 5nm Kirin 9000 was used to drive 2020's Mate 40 line.

The Mate XT works with Huawei's two-way satellite calling feature that allows the user to make calls even in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi reception. The phone has a dual hinge which keeps the screens flexible and continues the use of  a variable aperture for the primary camera, a feature Huawei launched with the Mate 50 series in 2022 and has continued to offer since.

There has been speculation that SMIC is working on developing a 5nm process for Huawei that would not require the use of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines which are not allowed to be shipped to China. For now though, it appears that the foundry is stuck on 7nm albeit an enhanced version of that node.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Latest News

OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless