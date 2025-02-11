The largest zoom camera sensor might land on this flagship and it's hair-raising

Recommended Stories

According to a well-known Weibo source, Huawei has been testing a Pura 80 prototype featuring a 50MP, 1-inch main sensor with variable aperture, alongside a 1/1.31-inch periscope telephoto sensor using an RYYB configuration. That's an even bigger sensor than the 50MP 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor that's on the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, "the largest periscope camera zoom sensor on any phone", as it was marketed last year.The same source now reaffirms that the main sensor on the Pura 80 will also come with the RYYB configuration.RYYB camera sensors are a special type of image sensor used in some smartphones to improve low-light photography. Instead of the usual RGB (Red, Green, Blue) arrangement found in most cameras, RYYB replaces one green pixel with yellow (Red, Yellow, Yellow, Blue).This change allows the sensor to capture more light because yellow pixels let in both red and green light. More light means brighter and clearer photos, especially in dim conditions. However, this can sometimes affect color accuracy, making images look slightly different from what the eye sees.To fix this, phone makers like Huawei use advanced software and AI to correct colors and balance the image. The result is better low-light performance without losing too much detail or color accuracy.Personally, I'm all about the sensor being larger, but let's see what Huawei comes up with.