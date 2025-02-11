The largest zoom camera sensor might land on this flagship and it's hair-raising
Mobile photographers of the world, gather round: here's a flagship that's all about camera performance and is not afraid of zoom!
I'm talking about the Huawei Pura 80 – as you've probably heard, Huawei's popular and beloved P-series (from the recent past) are revived under the Pura moniker.
Last year, the Huawei Pura 70 (pictured above) came with a one-inch sens and a retractable lens for its main camera and, naturally, made headlines.
It was a week before Christmas 2024 that we told you about the next Pura from Huawei – the Pura 80. The upcoming handset, expected in 2025, will follow the branding shift introduced with the Pura 70. Likely launching in April, the series will feature a 6.6-inch flat display for the base model and 6.8-inch curved panels for higher-end (Pro and Ultra) variants, mirroring its predecessor.
Back then, the rumors had it that a major upgrade was expected in imaging, with an improved periscope telephoto lens for better zoom and low-light performance. The phone is also rumored to include OmniVision's OV50X sensor, enhancing light capture and color accuracy for more detailed images.
Now, we've got another camera-related rumor regarding the Pura 80 and its sensor configuration. The company has experimented with the RYYB color filter array in the past, and reports suggest it will continue this approach in its next flagship.
The Huawei Pura 70 comes with a bold camera island design. | Image credit – PhoneArena
According to a well-known Weibo source, Huawei has been testing a Pura 80 prototype featuring a 50MP, 1-inch main sensor with variable aperture, alongside a 1/1.31-inch periscope telephoto sensor using an RYYB configuration. That's an even bigger sensor than the 50MP 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor that's on the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, "the largest periscope camera zoom sensor on any phone", as it was marketed last year.
The same source now reaffirms that the main sensor on the Pura 80 will also come with the RYYB configuration.
RYYB camera sensors are a special type of image sensor used in some smartphones to improve low-light photography. Instead of the usual RGB (Red, Green, Blue) arrangement found in most cameras, RYYB replaces one green pixel with yellow (Red, Yellow, Yellow, Blue).
To fix this, phone makers like Huawei use advanced software and AI to correct colors and balance the image. The result is better low-light performance without losing too much detail or color accuracy.
Personally, I'm all about the sensor being larger, but let's see what Huawei comes up with.
