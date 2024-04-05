Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Huawei reportedly cancels the unveiling of the P70 flagship series; more P70 Art specs leak

Huawei reportedly cancels the unveiling of the P70 flagship series; more P70 Art specs leak
Huawei is back to its old schedule of releasing two flagship series each year. The photography-based "P" series is usually released during the first or second quarter and the technologically advanced Mate line hits the market late in the year. Now that Huawei has China's largest foundry SMIC, able to produce Kirin chips for it, the manufacturer can return to this schedule.

Huawei is expected to soon introduce the P70, P70 Pro, and P70 Art and it now appears as though the Kirin 9000s application processor (AP), running at faster clock speeds, will be powering the top-of-the-line P70 Art model. Previously it appeared as though a completely new AP would be used for the P70 Art, but that no longer seems likely.

Image shows a pair of rear camera modules for Huawei's P70 Art

The "P" used on the P-series flagships released by Huawei stands for "photography." These phones usually take great photos. Recently the camera island for the back of the P70 Art was allegedly leaked and it has a shape that is even more unique than the one on last year's P60 Art model. Per Gizmochina, the P70 Art will employ the largest image sensor ever used on a Huawei phone. This would be the Sony IMX989 "1-inch" sensor. The rear camera array will also offer the variable aperture feature that Huawei has included with its flagship phones of late.

The P70 Art might sport a new satellite communications system that will allow users to communicate via messaging and satellite calls from anywhere on the planet, even in the most remote parts of the world where traditional signals cannot be received. Based on the recent Geekbench test, the Kirin 9000s running the P70 Art will have one CPU core with a clock speed of up to 3.19GHz, three performance CPU cores clocked as fast as 2.75GHz, and four efficiency cores with a clock speed that tops out at 2.02GHz. The P70 Art should come with 12GB of RAM and we could see a 6.8-inch 2.5D 1.5K LTPO display with a quad-curved design.

Originally we had heard that the unveiling of the P70 series was supposed to take place on April 2nd, but the latest rumor states that the event was canceled leading to a delay in the unveiling of the P70 series.
