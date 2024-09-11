Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Huawei's new video gives a closer look at the tri-fold Mate XT smartphone

1comment
Huawei
Huawei Mate XT folded three times in black color displayed against a white background.
Huawei has just unveiled the Mate XT, the world’s first tri-foldable smartphone, boasting a massive 10-inch screen when unfolded and a hefty price tag of $3,000. The Chinese tech giant is now giving us a closer look with a new promo video that dives into more details about its latest device.

Check out the Mate XT Ultimate Design in a new video


Huawei has just dropped an official video for the Mate XT on its global YouTube channel, hinting that the company might be gearing up to introduce this phone to global markets. However, for now, the phone is available only in China, and there is still no word on whether the Mate XT will be making its way to other regions.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Huawei

In the latest video, Huawei showcases the Mate XT in both red and black variants. The footage gives viewers an up-close look at the phone's hinges and highlights the new Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera. This device boasts a variable aperture on its main camera along with ultrawide and periscope telephoto lenses on the back.

Huawei reveals that the Mate XT features Aerospace-Grade Fiber, which contributes to its durability while keeping the phone light. This material is wrapped in vegan leather, adding to the phone's lightweight design and providing a stylish finish.

Speaking of weight, the Mate XT tips the scales at 298 grams, which is lighter than you might expect for a tri-foldable. It is also surprisingly slim – just 12.8mm when folded, making it only slightly bulkier than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Despite its sleek design, the Mate XT houses a massive 5,600 mAh battery, offering ultrafast charging to keep you powered up quickly. Plus, it is equipped with Huawei's two-way satellite calling feature, letting users make calls even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi signal available.

Recently, Huawei shared that the Mate XT is off to a hot start, with over 2.8 million reservations collected just hours after its debut. It looks like people are excited to get their hands on this tri-foldable phone, and seeing one hit the market is indeed pretty exciting if you ask me, too.

Tech is way more interesting when it is breaking new ground, right? With the Mate XT now in the spotlight, I am willing to bet we will see even more phones embracing this form factor soon.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

