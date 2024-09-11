Huawei's new video gives a closer look at the tri-fold Mate XT smartphone
Huawei has just unveiled the Mate XT, the world’s first tri-foldable smartphone, boasting a massive 10-inch screen when unfolded and a hefty price tag of $3,000. The Chinese tech giant is now giving us a closer look with a new promo video that dives into more details about its latest device.
Huawei has just dropped an official video for the Mate XT on its global YouTube channel, hinting that the company might be gearing up to introduce this phone to global markets. However, for now, the phone is available only in China, and there is still no word on whether the Mate XT will be making its way to other regions.
Huawei reveals that the Mate XT features Aerospace-Grade Fiber, which contributes to its durability while keeping the phone light. This material is wrapped in vegan leather, adding to the phone's lightweight design and providing a stylish finish.
Despite its sleek design, the Mate XT houses a massive 5,600 mAh battery, offering ultrafast charging to keep you powered up quickly. Plus, it is equipped with Huawei's two-way satellite calling feature, letting users make calls even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi signal available.
Recently, Huawei shared that the Mate XT is off to a hot start, with over 2.8 million reservations collected just hours after its debut. It looks like people are excited to get their hands on this tri-foldable phone, and seeing one hit the market is indeed pretty exciting if you ask me, too.
Tech is way more interesting when it is breaking new ground, right? With the Mate XT now in the spotlight, I am willing to bet we will see even more phones embracing this form factor soon.
Check out the Mate XT Ultimate Design in a new video
Video credit – Huawei
In the latest video, Huawei showcases the Mate XT in both red and black variants. The footage gives viewers an up-close look at the phone's hinges and highlights the new Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera. This device boasts a variable aperture on its main camera along with ultrawide and periscope telephoto lenses on the back.
Speaking of weight, the Mate XT tips the scales at 298 grams, which is lighter than you might expect for a tri-foldable. It is also surprisingly slim – just 12.8mm when folded, making it only slightly bulkier than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
