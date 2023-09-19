Huawei to launch its biggest tablet yet on September 25
The tablet market has been kept alive by the likes of Apple, Huawei, Lenovo and Samsung, although other companies have been releasing this type of product when the market was at its lowest.
Now that the tablets segment is flourishing once again, Huawei is gearing up to launch its biggest slate yet, the MatePad Pro 13.2. Judging by its name alone, this feels like a premium product that offers much more than just a very large display.
Although Huawei teased the MatePad Pro 13.2, there’s little information about what’s under the hood. Apart from the huge display and NearLink communication technology, which promises to offer a lot better wireless connections than traditional standards, there’s nothing else known about the tablet yet.
The MatePad Pro 13.2 is also expected to feature support for the M-Pencil 3 stylus (via SparrowNews). That’s about all we know so far about Huawei’s upcoming giant tablet, but more might be revealed in the days leading up to the reveal event, so stay tuned for more.
Now that the tablets segment is flourishing once again, Huawei is gearing up to launch its biggest slate yet, the MatePad Pro 13.2. Judging by its name alone, this feels like a premium product that offers much more than just a very large display.
On September 25, Huawei plans to officially introduce the MatePad Pro 13.2 tablet in China. While we’re nearly certain that the tablet will eventually make its debut in Europe soon afterward, a US release is out of the question.
Although Huawei teased the MatePad Pro 13.2, there’s little information about what’s under the hood. Apart from the huge display and NearLink communication technology, which promises to offer a lot better wireless connections than traditional standards, there’s nothing else known about the tablet yet.
The MatePad Pro 13.2 is also expected to feature support for the M-Pencil 3 stylus (via SparrowNews). That’s about all we know so far about Huawei’s upcoming giant tablet, but more might be revealed in the days leading up to the reveal event, so stay tuned for more.
Things that are NOT allowed: