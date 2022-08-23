 Huawei Mate 50 line to be unveiled September 6th; tipster says to expect five color options - PhoneArena
Huawei Mate 50 line to be unveiled September 6th; tipster says to expect five color options

Huawei has been reduced to producing just one flagship series each year, alternating between the photography-centered P series, and the technologically advanced Mate series. Last year was the P50 series' turn and this year Huawei will release the Mate 50 line. The latter will consist of the Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS. The Mate 50 Pro will have a curved screen while the other two will sport a flat screen.

Thanks to the U.S. sanctions that prevent the company from accessing its U.S. supply chain (including Google) and the U.S. export rules that prevent Huawei from obtaining cutting-edge chips, the manufacturer no longer is a threat to Samsung or Apple as it was before the restrictions placed on it. Huawei developed its own HarmonyOS now on version 3.0 and will use the latest Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm tweaked to prevent 5G support.

Huawei Central spotted a post on China's Weibo social media site from a tipster who says that the line will come in five beautiful colors, rumored to be "black, white, green, orange, and gold." Huawei may focus on the gold variant as it did with last year's P50 line. "Huawei's gold is very beautiful, really good-looking," the tipster wrote. "Big ring, little ring, all 5 colors are beautiful," he said.

Since Huawei no longer has a partnership with photography company Leica (Xiaomi now has the honor of having Leica as a partner), the rear camera system is now branded XMAGE which is the name that Huawei calls its new internally designed camera setup.

The Mate series used to amaze with new features every year. Now, we expect to see a new Mate model every other year and this year's flagship series is rumored to have emergency battery mode which will supposedly allow you to make a phone call, send texts, and more even when the phone's battery is dead. How Huawei will accomplish this isn't known but if this rumor turns out to be true, it will be quite an innovation.
