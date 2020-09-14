Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Android Huawei 5G

The 5G Huawei Mate 40 series might be delayed until 2021

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 14, 2020, 6:54 AM
The 5G Huawei Mate 40 series might be delayed until 2021
The Huawei Mate 40

Huawei ceases to receive component orders from suppliers including TSMC and Samsung tomorrow. For reasons possibly related to the situation, new information suggests the Huawei Mate 40 series has been delayed. 

No Huawei Mate 40 release until next year


Evan Blass claims anybody interested in the upcoming flagship lineup will have to wait until next year to get their hands on the devices. That risks impacting the eventual launch of the Huawei P50 series, which is expected to arrive in March.

Huawei delayed last year’s Mate 30 series launch in Europe by around two months because of Google software restrictions, but it still managed to release them on time in China, where Google services aren’t available.

The delay this year is likely related to the aforementioned supply issues. From tomorrow, Huawei will be supplying on stockpiled components, which could run out in 3-6 months.

The one detail that remains unclear is whether the delay mentioned by Blass applies to every country or only international markets. If the latter is true, the launch in China will likely take place on schedule.

Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants has heard from sources that the official unveiling event is still scheduled for October. That means Huawei is likely to announce its global launch plans next month.

Maybe Huawei will release the flagships with HarmonyOS on board


The Huawei Mate 40 series will arrive powered by a next-gen Kirin chipset may well become the first set of flagship smartphones to ship with HarmonyOS on board if delayed. After all, Huawei recently confirmed that it would begin shipping it on smartphones next year.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on the pricing yet, but that should all be revealed next month.

