The 5G Huawei Mate 40 series might be delayed until 2021
The Huawei Mate 40
Huawei ceases to receive component orders from suppliers including TSMC and Samsung tomorrow. For reasons possibly related to the situation, new information suggests the Huawei Mate 40 series has been delayed.
No Huawei Mate 40 release until next year
Evan Blass claims anybody interested in the upcoming flagship lineup will have to wait until next year to get their hands on the devices. That risks impacting the eventual launch of the Huawei P50 series, which is expected to arrive in March.
The delay this year is likely related to the aforementioned supply issues. From tomorrow, Huawei will be supplying on stockpiled components, which could run out in 3-6 months.
Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants has heard from sources that the official unveiling event is still scheduled for October. That means Huawei is likely to announce its global launch plans next month.
Maybe Huawei will release the flagships with HarmonyOS on board
The Huawei Mate 40 series will arrive powered by a next-gen Kirin chipset may well become the first set of flagship smartphones to ship with HarmonyOS on board if delayed. After all, Huawei recently confirmed that it would begin shipping it on smartphones next year.
Unfortunately, there’s no word on the pricing yet, but that should all be revealed next month.