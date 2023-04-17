Live images, specs surface for the Huawei Enjoy 60X with a 6.95-inch screen and 7000mAh battery

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Last month we told you about the Huawei Enjoy 60 mid-range handset that is powered by Huawei's own Kirin 710A SoC. This is an older chip that is nearly three years old and was made using the 14nm process node. To put that figure in context, the 4nm process node is used to produce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset and the A16 Bionic SoC that drives the Galaxy S23 series and iPhone 14 Pro models respectively. And both TSMC and Samsung Foundry are currently mass-producing 3nm chips.

As the process node number drops, the feature set for chips declines which mean transistors are smaller. That leads to higher transistor counts being found inside chipsets. The higher the transistor count, the more powerful and energy-efficient a chip is. The main point here is that the 14nm Kirin 710A would not be considered a powerhouse chip. For its flagship P60 series phones. Huawei got permission to use the 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip modified not to support 5G signals.


Huawei unveiled the Enjoy 60 last month alongside the P60, P60 Pro, and the foldable Mate X3. Now, Slashleaks has published live images of the unannounced and rumored Enjoy 60X which is a premium version of the Enjoy 60. The live images not only show off the design of the phone, they include some of the specs for the handset. The Enjoy 60X carries the model number STG-AL00 and features one large circular camera module with a pair of cameras backed by 50MP image sensors. The screen on the front of the phone sports an iPhone-style notch even though the phone is probably not equipped with a secure facial recognition system like Face ID.

Some of the specs of the Enjoy 60X are impressive such as the large 6.96-inch LCD display. The screen carries a resolution of 1080 x 2376 (FHD+). Under the hood is the 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC together with 8GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB, and keeping the lights on is a large 7000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. HarmonyOS 3.0 is pre-installed.

It's not clear when the Huawei Enjoy 60X will be officially unveiled and how much the device will cost. As soon as Huawei makes the phone official and releases this information, we will let you know!

