Despite U.S. ban, Huawei is reportedly about to bring back its Kirin chipsets for smartphones

Before the U.S. made it a point to cripple Huawei , the Chinese manufacturer's HiSilicon unit helped the firm design its own Kirin chips which were produced by TSMC. Huawei was TSMC's second largest customer after Apple until the U.S. Commerce Department changed a rule in 2020. This revision prevents Huawei from buying chips from foundries that use U.S. technology to manufacture them. Huawei has received permission to buy Snapdragon chips that are tweaked so as not to work with 5G signals.













A second configuration shared by the Weibo tipster features two Cortex-X1 prime CPU cores, three Cortex-A78 performance CPU cores, and three Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The GPU on this chip would be the Arm Mali G710 MC10/6.







There is the possibility that these are configurations from two separate chips. Another Weibo post suggests that there will be three new Huawei-designed chips, the Kirin 720, Kirin 830, and the Kirin 9100. The first two are rumored to be coming later this year while the Kirin 9100 could be the chipset powering the P70 flagship expected early next year.











