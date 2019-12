Grab a new, unlocked Galaxy S9+ for almost 50% off

While the rumor mill is abuzz with leaks about Samsung’s next flagships ( which will probably be called the Galaxy S20, not the S11 ), for now we’ll have to settle for the phones available now, such as the S10… or, for thrifty shoppers, last year’s venerable S9+, which is at a substantial discount today.This eBay deal knocks about $330 or just under 50% off the standard price of $700 for a brand new, unopened, unlocked Galaxy S9+ . That’s a really sweet deal, lower than many other we’ve seen this holiday season. The eBay seller has a 98% feedback rating and also throws in a free case and screen protector The S9 series is no longer the latest phone, but in its prime it was the Android phone to get. When we reviewed it , we loved it for its (still) beautiful design, excellent 6.2 -inch display, and top-notch camera. It runs on 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 845, so it should still be more than ready to deliver snappy performance for years to come.By virtue of being not so cutting edge, the S9 also boasts a number of features that are growing steadily more rare in the present day, such as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, headphone jack, and a notchless display. For only $370, it should be an easy choice for a lot of people.