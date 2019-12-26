Grab a new, unlocked Galaxy S9+ for almost 50% off
The S9 series is no longer the latest phone, but in its prime it was the Android phone to get. When we reviewed it, we loved it for its (still) beautiful design, excellent 6.2-inch display, and top-notch camera. It runs on 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 845, so it should still be more than ready to deliver snappy performance for years to come.
By virtue of being not so cutting edge, the S9 also boasts a number of features that are growing steadily more rare in the present day, such as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, headphone jack, and a notchless display. For only $370, it should be an easy choice for a lot of people.
