Budget HTC Wildfire E3 quietly debuts with quad-camera setup

HTC's Wildfire E3 offers a generic design and MediaTek chip

Disappointingly, HTC is shipping the phone with Android 10 rather than Android 11, and it’s unclear whether any updates are guaranteed. The battery capacity is quite low by 2021 standards too, at 4,000mAh.



Other noteworthy features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE support, and a USB-C port. HTC’s Wildfire E3 is available in two colors — Blue and Black — and is initially going to be available in Russia.