HTC Android

Budget HTC Wildfire E3 quietly debuts with quad-camera setup

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 15, 2021, 6:09 AM
Budget HTC Wildfire E3 quietly debuts with quad-camera setup
You’d be forgiven for thinking HTC has exited the smartphone market. But in reality, the brand continues to churn out new models every so often and its latest one is called the HTC Wildfire E3.

HTC's Wildfire E3 offers a generic design and MediaTek chip


Representing its latest budget smartphone, the HTC Wildfire E3 sports a rather generic design that consists of a notched 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen up front and a vertical quad-camera setup on the rear.

Sitting at the heart of the camera system is a 13-megapixel main sensor. It’s coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and two 2-megapixel snappers, which act as the macro and depth cameras, respectively.

There’s no word yet on how much the Wildfire E3 costs, but its internal specs hint at a relatively low starting price. HTC has once again selected the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, which was used in the previous-gen Wildfire E2.

Sitting alongside is 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage as standard, with the option of expanding via microSD cards of up to 128GB. A pricier 4/128GB model is also in the pipeline.

Disappointingly, HTC is shipping the phone with Android 10 rather than Android 11, and it’s unclear whether any updates are guaranteed. The battery capacity is quite low by 2021 standards too, at 4,000mAh.

Other noteworthy features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE support, and a USB-C port. HTC’s Wildfire E3 is available in two colors — Blue and Black — and is initially going to be available in Russia.

