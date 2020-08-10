HTC quietly launches its next budget-friendly smartphone
In any case, it looks like the HTC Wildfire E2 went on sale in Russia. It's probably available in a couple of other countries too, but this is the only report we've managed to find at the moment. The Wildfire E2 is an affordable smartphone that costs around €100 in Russia.
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, couple with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Also, it sports a massive 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual camera (16MP+2MP), and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.
Apart from the low price, another plus for the HTC Wildfire E2 would be the huge 4,000 mAh battery that should get users through at least a couple of days of average usage. Naturally, the Wildfire E2 runs Android 10, but we can't say whether or not it will get any major OS updates in the future.