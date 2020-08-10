Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

HTC Android

HTC quietly launches its next budget-friendly smartphone

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 10, 2020, 2:38 AM
HTC quietly launches its next budget-friendly smartphone
HTC's Wildfire series has just gotten bigger with the release of the budget-friendly Wildfire E2. Although HTC toned down the smartphone release rhythm, we would have expected a little bit of marketing for its most recent entry in the Wildfire series.

In any case, it looks like the HTC Wildfire E2 went on sale in Russia. It's probably available in a couple of other countries too, but this is the only report we've managed to find at the moment. The Wildfire E2 is an affordable smartphone that costs around €100 in Russia.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, couple with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Also, it sports a massive 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual camera (16MP+2MP), and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Apart from the low price, another plus for the HTC Wildfire E2 would be the huge 4,000 mAh battery that should get users through at least a couple of days of average usage. Naturally, the Wildfire E2 runs Android 10, but we can't say whether or not it will get any major OS updates in the future.

