HTC reports another revenue drop ahead of new 5G phone and VR headset launches

If HTC's next products perform well it could report annual revenue growth





HTC’s revenue has been on a steep and constant decline for the past nine years but in 2021 the brand is close to reporting year-on-year growth. However, its latest monthly revenue report highlights the struggle ahead.The Taiwanese brand generated NT$ 305 million ($11 million) last month, marking the second-lowest number of 2021 so far and a large 23.15% drop year-over-year. Overall, HTC’s revenue numbers are now down 8.09% for the year.Ultimately, it looks like the brand’s recent smartphone releases are having little impact on total revenue. But June could prove to be a massive month for the former smartphone giant.The HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset hits shelves around the world today, June 4, for $799 and the post-announcement reception suggests sales could be strong. The pricier Vive Focus 3 headset will be released on June 24 for $1,399.Combined with the company’s plans for even more budget 5G phones , the summer of 2021 could prove to be a massive one for HTC. But whether that’ll be enough to push its revenue into the green for the first time since 2011 will remain to be seen.