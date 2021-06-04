$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
HTC Android

HTC reports another revenue drop ahead of new 5G phone and VR headset launches

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jun 04, 2021, 4:54 AM
HTC reports another revenue drop ahead of new 5G phone and VR headset launches
HTC’s revenue has been on a steep and constant decline for the past nine years but in 2021 the brand is close to reporting year-on-year growth. However, its latest monthly revenue report highlights the struggle ahead.

If HTC's next products perform well it could report annual revenue growth


The Taiwanese brand generated NT$ 305 million ($11 million) last month, marking the second-lowest number of 2021 so far and a large 23.15% drop year-over-year. Overall, HTC’s revenue numbers are now down 8.09% for the year.

Ultimately, it looks like the brand’s recent smartphone releases are having little impact on total revenue. But June could prove to be a massive month for the former smartphone giant.

The HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset hits shelves around the world today, June 4, for $799 and the post-announcement reception suggests sales could be strong. The pricier Vive Focus 3 headset will be released on June 24 for $1,399.

Combined with the company’s plans for even more budget 5G phones, the summer of 2021 could prove to be a massive one for HTC. But whether that’ll be enough to push its revenue into the green for the first time since 2011 will remain to be seen.

Latest News

Google will allow you to opt out of app tracking just like Apple does
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google will allow you to opt out of app tracking just like Apple does
A $2,650 Galaxy S21 called the Sirin V3 comes with military-grade security
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
A $2,650 Galaxy S21 called the Sirin V3 comes with military-grade security
iPad Pro with MagSafe and a glass back coming next year; redesigned iPad Mini in 2021
by Martin Filipov,  0
iPad Pro with MagSafe and a glass back coming next year; redesigned iPad Mini in 2021
Why is Walmart giving 740,000 associates a free Samsung smartphone?
by Alan Friedman,  0
Why is Walmart giving 740,000 associates a free Samsung smartphone?
Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 update adds SpO2 levels, audible Google responses
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 update adds SpO2 levels, audible Google responses
Apple updates AirTags to fix major privacy issues
by Cosmin Vasile,  4
Apple updates AirTags to fix major privacy issues

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPad Pro with MagSafe and a glass back coming next year; redesigned iPad Mini in 2021
Popular stories
The next smartphone camera revolution has begun: Killing the compact camera?
Popular stories
Google's low-cost Pixel Buds A-Series look (and should sound) a lot like their pricey siblings
Popular stories
Samsung to market S21 FE as Note 20 replacement following weak Galaxy S21 sales

Popular stories

Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad hints at Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Do you use Back Tap on your iPhone?
Popular stories
Verizon goes straight for T-Mobile's jugular with its 'biggest 5G upgrade' deal yet

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless