HTC reports another revenue drop ahead of new 5G phone and VR headset launches
If HTC's next products perform well it could report annual revenue growth
The Taiwanese brand generated NT$ 305 million ($11 million) last month, marking the second-lowest number of 2021 so far and a large 23.15% drop year-over-year. Overall, HTC’s revenue numbers are now down 8.09% for the year.
The HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset hits shelves around the world today, June 4, for $799 and the post-announcement reception suggests sales could be strong. The pricier Vive Focus 3 headset will be released on June 24 for $1,399.
Combined with the company’s plans for even more budget 5G phones, the summer of 2021 could prove to be a massive one for HTC. But whether that’ll be enough to push its revenue into the green for the first time since 2011 will remain to be seen.