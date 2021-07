HTC reports strong June revenue as it battles its way out of the red

HTC could report annual revenue growth in 2021

HTC has reported its latest monthly results and the brand’s revenue numbers are closer than ever to turning green following a turbulent decade that has seen it fall into obscurity in the world of smartphones.In June, HTC generated NT$ 664 million in revenue. It represents a surge of almost 118% over the previous month and marks the fourth time this year that HTC has posted year-on-year growth.The strong numbers follow the launch of the $799 HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset at the start of June and the premium Vive Focus 3 headset, which retails at $1,399, in the second half of the month.The former tech giant chose not to release any new smartphones during the month, though it has promised that new budget 5G phones are on the way. These products will presumably provide an additional boost over the summer months.With the first half of 2021 now over, HTC’s average year-on-year revenue growth stands at -5.57%. That’s a disappointing result but it marks a huge improvement over the average drop of -42% posted last year.If HTC continues its current trajectory, it may be in with a chance of turning that negative growth to positive by late 2021. Failing to do so, 2022 could be the year HTC finally puts an end to the red.