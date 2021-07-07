HTC reports strong June revenue as it battles its way out of the red

HTC reports strong June revenue as it battles its way out of the red2
HTC could report annual revenue growth in 2021
In June, HTC generated NT$ 664 million in revenue. It represents a surge of almost 118% over the previous month and marks the fourth time this year that HTC has posted year-on-year growth.
The former tech giant chose not to release any new smartphones during the month, though it has promised that new budget 5G phones are on the way. These products will presumably provide an additional boost over the summer months.
If HTC continues its current trajectory, it may be in with a chance of turning that negative growth to positive by late 2021. Failing to do so, 2022 could be the year HTC finally puts an end to the red.