HTC reports another decent month of revenue gains

HTC reports another decent month of revenue gains0
HTC's revenue so far in 2021 is virtually unchanged versus 2020
The Taiwanese brand generated NT$ 374 million in July, up an impressive 31.63% year-on-year. Compared to June, revenue is down 43.71%, but July is a historically weak month for the company so that’s not too surprising.
Once again, HTC chose not to detail the performance of individual products, but its recently launched VR headsets are likely the main source of income. It does also offer a few budget 5G phones in countries like Russia, as well as its home market of Taiwan, which may have contributed to the total. Still, HTC hasn’t released any new phones since March.
The brand may also return to the Android tablet market. A recent leak pointed to a budget HTC tablet with uninspiring specs and $200 price point. It’s unclear where the tablet will be commercialized.