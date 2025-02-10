Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

China's telecoms level up with DeepSeek: how will Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T keep up?

By
0comments
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon
The DeepSeek logo on a blurred background.
While satellite connectivity is the biggest thing for US telcos at the moment, in China, it's a bit different. The three biggest telecoms overseas are betting heavily on AI. They're integrating the disruptive DeepSeek AI model in their services.

China's three major telecom operators – China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom – have rapidly integrated DeepSeek's AI wizardry into their cloud computing services. While this move is primarily geared toward businesses and developers, I get the feeling that its long-term effects will inevitably shape the experience of regular telecom users.

DeepSeek's AI capabilities recently became the talk of the town as being cost-efficient.

So, the telecom giants are using these models to enhance cloud computing, intelligent computing centers, and API services, making AI more accessible to businesses of all sizes. Such API services allow different apps to communicate with each other, enabling businesses to use AI tools, data, or features from another platform without building them from scratch.

For the everyday consumer, these integrations may not be immediately visible, but they will gradually manifest in various ways. AI-powered customer service is expected to improve, with chatbots and virtual assistants becoming more responsive and intelligent.



Get ready to have meaningful, full-bodied conversations (I'm not saying they'll be pleasant or funny) without realizing it's not a human telco support operative you're talking to.

AI-driven recommendation systems, used in streaming services and e-commerce platforms, could provide more personalized content. We're kind of living through this now, but with AI, it will probably be on another level. Smart home devices may also benefit from enhanced AI capabilities, leading to more efficient automation and user experiences.

Meanwhile, DeepSeek has sparked concerns in the US over potential data sharing with the Chinese government. A bipartisan group in Congress is pushing for a ban on the app from government devices, citing national security risks.

Recommended Stories
The app's rapid rise, fueled by its AI capabilities and free offering, has been overshadowed by reports that it shares user data with China Mobile, a state-owned company. Several countries, including the US, Australia, and Italy, have already restricted its use, and the proposed US legislation could limit DeepSeek's presence further.

How are Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T going to keep up? Soon, they'll need to do something and invest heavily in AI models. Sure, all three telcos have announced some sort of AI integration in recent times, but it seems that the race is just beginning!
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer

