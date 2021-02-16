How to use your phone as a webcam









Select what you wish to do:

Use your Android phone as a webcam for your PC

Use your Android phone as a webcam for your Mac

Use your iPhone as a webcam for your PC

Use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac

How to use your Android phone as a webcam for PC

You can turn your Android phone into a hassle-free wireless webcam for your Windows PC. And for that, we'll use an Android app that has been around for over a decade – DroidCam.



It's a free ad-supported app, although it also has a $4.99 paid version that removes the ads and unlocks extra features, such as higher quality video support. So, let's begin.



Step 1: Download DroidCam on your Android phone



On your smartphone, simply download the app from the Google Play store or via the links below.



Download the free DroidCam app here

Or download the paid DroidCamX app here

Step 2: Launch DroidCam and give it permissions

After you download the app, launch it. It will show a help screen, just tap "Next", then "Got it". Don't worry, even if the help screen makes things seem a bit complicated, it's nothing too difficult and we'll walk you through the entire process.





After you tap "Got it", the app might ask you for the permissions it needs in order to function, tap "Allow".



Step 3: Download the DroidCam PC client on your PC

Now it's time to prepare your PC to use your phone as a webcam. On your PC, download the DroidCam Windows Client program here:



Open this link and click on "DroidCam Client" to download it

Then open the downloaded DroidCam Client setup file and follow the on-screen instructions. Once the DroidCam Client is installed on your PC, you'll find it as an icon on your desktop.



Step 4: Connect the PC client and the Android app

Open the "DroidCamApp" program that's now on your PC's desktop. A "Connect" window will show up, as pictured below (right).



In it, make sure the WiFi icon is selected and both "Video" and "Audio" are enabled, as shown in the screenshot below, so both your phone's camera and microphone can be used.



Now take a look at your smartphone that still has the DroidCam app open. You'll see text that goes "WiFi IP:", followed by some numbers and periods. Write those numbers and periods in the desktop app, where it says "Device IP".





Then on your PC, click "Start", and there we go! Your phone's main camera will now serve as your PC's webcam. This should automatically work with Skype, Zoom and any other desktop programs you may need to use for video conferencing. Well, you know you have a great portable camera in your pocket, so can you use your smartphone's camera as a webcam for your PC or Mac? Yes, of course! If interested in learning how, you've come to the right place.You can turn your Android phone into a hassle-free wireless webcam for your Windows PC. And for that, we'll use an Android app that has been around for over a decade – DroidCam.It's a free ad-supported app, although it also has a $4.99 paid version that removes the ads and unlocks extra features, such as higher quality video support. So, let's begin.On your smartphone, simply download the app from the Google Play store or via the links below.After you download the app, launch it. It will show a help screen, just tap "Next", then "Got it". Don't worry, even if the help screen makes things seem a bit complicated, it's nothing too difficult and we'll walk you through the entire process.After you tap "Got it", the app might ask you for the permissions it needs in order to function, tap "Allow".Now it's time to prepare your PC to use your phone as a webcam. On your PC, download the DroidCam Windows Client program here:Then open the downloaded DroidCam Client setup file and follow the on-screen instructions. Once the DroidCam Client is installed on your PC, you'll find it as an icon on your desktop.Open the "DroidCamApp" program that's now on your PC's desktop. A "Connect" window will show up, as pictured below (right).In it, make sure the WiFi icon is selected and both "Video" and "Audio" are enabled, as shown in the screenshot below, so both your phone's camera and microphone can be used.Now take a look at your smartphone that still has the DroidCam app open. You'll see text that goes "WiFi IP:", followed by some numbers and periods. Write those numbers and periods in the desktop app, where it says "Device IP".Then on your PC, click "Start", and there we go! Your phone's main camera will now serve as your PC's webcam. This should automatically work with Skype, Zoom and any other desktop programs you may need to use for video conferencing.





If those programs still use your laptop's camera, go into their video settings and change the camera option to "DroidCam Source". Then simply prop up your phone so it's aimed at you and enjoy.



Click "Stop" on the Desktop Client when you're done using your smartphone as a webcam.



How to use your Android phone as a webcam for Mac

Even if you're rocking an Android smartphone but your computer is an Apple Mac / MacBook, you can still use your phone as the webcam. For this, we'll use an app called "Iriun 4K Webcam for PC and Mac"



Step 1: Download the Iriun Webcam app on your Android phone

Simply download and run the app we'll use to turn your phone into a Mac webcam from the Google Play store, or via the link below.



Download Iriun Webcam app for Android

Once you run the app on your phone, it will ask for the permissions it requires in order to work, allow them. Now it's time to do something on your Mac.



Step 2: Download and install Iriun Webcam for Mac

On your Mac or MacBook, open the link below and download "Webcam for Mac".



Download Iriun Webcam for Mac

Run the downloaded setup file and follow its instructions. When the program is installed on your Mac, launch it.



That's pretty much it! As long as the Iriun Webcam app is running on your phone and its client program we just downloaded on your Mac is also running, they'll connect automatically. Now simply position your phone however you want and enjoy using it as your Mac's wireless webcam.



When you're done, simply turn off either the Android app or the desktop client to disconnect them from each other and your Mac will revert to its built-in webcam (if it has one).



How to use your iPhone as a webcam for PC

Similarly to the previous tutorial, we'll use the Iriun Webcam app to accomplish this.



Step 1: Download the Iriun Webcam app on your iPhone



On your iPhone, download the Irun Webcam App from the App Store via the link below.



Download the Iriun Webcam app from the App Store

Then launch the app and allow it the permissions it requires in order to function. Afterwards, tap "Let's go!" and you'll see a message "Waiting for the connection". Leave the app running like that and let's move on to your PC.





Step 2: Download and install Iriun Webcam for PC

On your Windows PC, open the link below and download "Webcam for Windows".



Download Irun Webcam for PC

Then simply run the installer you've just downloaded and follow its instructions. When the program is installed, run it. Your PC and the app running on your iPhone will connect automatically and that's pretty much it! Your iPhone's camera will now serve as your PC's wireless webcam.



How to use your iPhone as a webcam for Mac

We'll again use the Irun Webcam app, which is the simplest way to turn your iPhone into a wireless webcam for your Mac or MacBook.



Step 1: Download the Iriun Webcam app on your iPhone

Simply open the App Store on your iPhone and download the Irun Webcam App, or use the link below.



Download the Iriun Webcam app from the App Store

When it's downloaded, launch the app on your iPhone and give it the permissions it asks for, so it can work properly. Tap "Let's go!" and when you see the "Waiting for the connection" message – we're already done with the iPhone part! Leave the iPhone like that for now and let's move on to your Mac...



Step 2: Download and install Iriun Webcam for Mac

On your Mac / MacBook, open the link below and download "Webcam for Mac".



Download Irun Webcam for Mac

Open the setup file that you've just downloaded and let it guide you through the setup process. When the program is installed on your Mac, simply run it.



It will automatically connect with the app we previously installed and is running on your iPhone. And we're done! Your iPhone's camera is now serving as your Mac's webcam!



Click "Stop" on the Desktop Client when you're done using your smartphone as a webcam.Even if you're rocking an Android smartphone but your computer is an Apple Mac / MacBook, you can still use your phone as the webcam. For this, we'll use an app called "Iriun 4K Webcam for PC and Mac"Simply download and run the app we'll use to turn your phone into a Mac webcam from the Google Play store, or via the link below.Once you run the app on your phone, it will ask for the permissions it requires in order to work, allow them. Now it's time to do something on your Mac.On your Mac or MacBook, open the link below and download "Webcam for Mac".Run the downloaded setup file and follow its instructions. When the program is installed on your Mac, launch it.That's pretty much it! As long as the Iriun Webcam app is running on your phone and its client program we just downloaded on your Mac is also running, they'll connect automatically. Now simply position your phone however you want and enjoy using it as your Mac's wireless webcam.When you're done, simply turn off either the Android app or the desktop client to disconnect them from each other and your Mac will revert to its built-in webcam (if it has one).Similarly to the previous tutorial, we'll use the Iriun Webcam app to accomplish this.On your iPhone, download the Irun Webcam App from the App Store via the link below.Then launch the app and allow it the permissions it requires in order to function. Afterwards, tap "Let's go!" and you'll see a message "Waiting for the connection". Leave the app running like that and let's move on to your PC.On your Windows PC, open the link below and download "Webcam for Windows".Then simply run the installer you've just downloaded and follow its instructions. When the program is installed, run it. Your PC and the app running on your iPhone will connect automatically and that's pretty much it! Your iPhone's camera will now serve as your PC's wireless webcam.We'll again use the Irun Webcam app, which is the simplest way to turn your iPhone into a wireless webcam for your Mac or MacBook.Simply open the App Store on your iPhone and download the Irun Webcam App, or use the link below.When it's downloaded, launch the app on your iPhone and give it the permissions it asks for, so it can work properly. Tap "Let's go!" and when you see the "Waiting for the connection" message – we're already done with the iPhone part! Leave the iPhone like that for now and let's move on to your Mac...On your Mac / MacBook, open the link below and download "Webcam for Mac".Open the setup file that you've just downloaded and let it guide you through the setup process. When the program is installed on your Mac, simply run it.It will automatically connect with the app we previously installed and is running on your iPhone. And we're done! Your iPhone's camera is now serving as your Mac's webcam!





Laptop camera not working? Or it's just plain bad in terms of video quality? You're not alone. Even expensive laptops can come with a subpar webcam, and some don't even have one. Or maybe your laptop's built-in webcam is placed in an odd location, like below the display, and you wish you could move it to a more flattering height.