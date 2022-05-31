How the iPad brought me back to the year 2000, the PlayStation 2 days

iPad + gamepad = the best portable gaming console!





Xbox controllers you can use with your iPad:



Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (Model 1708)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Xbox Wireless Controller Series S and Series X

PlayStation controllers you can use with your iPad:



PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

The app store has these amazing PlayStation 2 games





PlayStation 2 games available on iPad:



Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Max Payne

Bully: Anniversary Edition

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Want even more games? You have Apple Arcade and countless other App Store games





SEGA Genesis games available on iPad:



Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Gunstar Heroes

Altered Beast

The Revenge of Shinobi

Golden Axe

Comix Zone

Phantasy Star

VectorMan

Decap Attack

Beyond Oasis

Ristar

Important! Not all iPad games have gamepad support. Always read the descriptions to make sure that they do first, before pulling the trigger on a purchase.



Want the classic couch gaming experience? Hook that iPad up to your TV

