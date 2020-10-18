iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

iOS Apple 5G

How to pick up your new 5G iPhone from an Apple Store without contracting COVID

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 18, 2020, 1:25 PM
How to pick up your new 5G iPhone from an Apple Store without contracting COVID
Ok, you pre-ordered that Apple iPhone 12 Pro that you want as your next daily driver. But what is the best way to make sure that the phone you spent so much money on actually makes it to your pocket without giving you and your family COVID-19? After all, it's bad enough that the virus has kept you from working for over seven months and that your family has had to subsist on a steady diet of ramen noodles and saltines just so you could buy the handset. The last thing you need is for a porch pirate to stake out your front door and grab your new iPhone before you even get to see the new smaller box that doesn't include the charger and the wired EarPods.

According to 9to5Mac, 23 Apple Stores in eight states, 3 in France, 2 in the UK, and 1 in Canada have set up an Apple Express Storefront configuration. These stores are restricted to picking up online orders and fulfilling Genius Bar appointments. Some of these stores have a kiosk outside the store and inside there are plexiglass shields covering product displays. Some consumers might be given shopping appointments allowing them entree into the store itself. Reserving a shopping session is as easy as opening the Apple Store app on your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad. Scrolling down to Nearby Stores, you'll find a blue link that will help set up an appointment for you. You can also find answers to Frequently Asked Questions.


Not every Apple Store has the Express Storefront configuration. You can quickly see if the store near you has this setup by once again opening the Apple Store app and scrolling to Nearby Stores. Tap the picture of the store on the screen and all of the pertinent information will surface on the display. You can also check out the list below.

Apple Stores with Express Storefronts

Alabama

  • Apple The Summit

Delaware

  • Apple Christiana Mall

Florida


  • Apple Aventura
  • Apple Brickell City Centre
  • Apple Dadeland
  • Apple Lincoln Road
  • Apple The Falls

Kentucky

  • Apple Fayette Mall

Nebraska

  • Apple Village Pointe

North Carolina

  • Apple Northlake Mall
  • Apple SouthPark

Tennessee

  • Apple CoolSprings Galleria
  • Apple Green Hills
  • Apple Saddle Creek
  • Apple West Town Mall

Texas

  • Apple Baybrook
  • Apple First Colony Mall
  • Apple Galleria Dallas
  • Apple Highland Village
  • Apple Houston Galleria
  • Apple Memorial City
  • Apple The Woodlands
  • Apple Willowbrook Mall

France

  • Apple Opéra
  • Apple Rosny 2
  • Apple Les Quatre Temps

United Kingdom

  • Apple Stratford City
  • Apple White City

Canada

  • Apple Square One
As of today, 90% of Apple's 271 U.S. stores are open with only 14 outside of the states not operating at all. Those that are open will be handing out face masks to customers and will also take the temperature of those entering the stores.


