How to pick up your new 5G iPhone from an Apple Store without contracting COVID
Ok, you pre-ordered that Apple iPhone 12 Pro that you want as your next daily driver. But what is the best way to make sure that the phone you spent so much money on actually makes it to your pocket without giving you and your family COVID-19? After all, it's bad enough that the virus has kept you from working for over seven months and that your family has had to subsist on a steady diet of ramen noodles and saltines just so you could buy the handset. The last thing you need is for a porch pirate to stake out your front door and grab your new iPhone before you even get to see the new smaller box that doesn't include the charger and the wired EarPods.
Not every Apple Store has the Express Storefront configuration. You can quickly see if the store near you has this setup by once again opening the Apple Store app and scrolling to Nearby Stores. Tap the picture of the store on the screen and all of the pertinent information will surface on the display. You can also check out the list below.
Apple Stores with Express Storefronts
Alabama
- Apple The Summit
Delaware
- Apple Christiana Mall
Florida
- Apple Aventura
- Apple Brickell City Centre
- Apple Dadeland
- Apple Lincoln Road
- Apple The Falls
Kentucky
- Apple Fayette Mall
Nebraska
- Apple Village Pointe
North Carolina
- Apple Northlake Mall
- Apple SouthPark
Tennessee
- Apple CoolSprings Galleria
- Apple Green Hills
- Apple Saddle Creek
- Apple West Town Mall
Texas
- Apple Baybrook
- Apple First Colony Mall
- Apple Galleria Dallas
- Apple Highland Village
- Apple Houston Galleria
- Apple Memorial City
- Apple The Woodlands
- Apple Willowbrook Mall
France
- Apple Opéra
- Apple Rosny 2
- Apple Les Quatre Temps
United Kingdom
- Apple Stratford City
- Apple White City
Canada
- Apple Square One
As of today, 90% of Apple's 271 U.S. stores are open with only 14 outside of the states not operating at all. Those that are open will be handing out face masks to customers and will also take the temperature of those entering the stores.