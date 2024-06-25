Hot Pink Motorola Razr+ (2024) will be available exclusively from T-Mobile

If you want a Hot Pink Razr+ (2024), there is one place in the U.S. where you can find it and that is T-Mobile . The nation's second-largest wireless provider announced today that starting on July 10th it will be exclusively taking pre-orders for the clamshell foldable in hot pink (which the carrier calls Magenta's BFF). The phone will be available in stores and online starting on July 24th.





With a 4-inch Quick View screen that is slightly larger than the one on last year's premium Razr model, users will be able to run various apps and handle many of the device's capabilities without having to open the foldable. According to T-Mobile , the Razr+ (2024) is the first flip phone with an external display that is "fully AI capable." Considering that AI is the biggest thing in the smartphone industry right now, the Razr+ (2024) seems capable of offering such functionality without forcing the user to use the internal display.









For example, users will be able to access Google's Gemini AI chatbot from the external display by long pressing the power button. Google Photos will be available on the Quick View screen this year and other apps, such as Spotify, will have special panels for the clamshell's external screen. The internal screen will sport a 6.9-inch pOLED (plastic OLED) display with an FHD+ resolution (1080p) and a 165Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 application processor (AP) is under the hood along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.





The camera array on the new Razr+ (2024) includes a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera; the internal display has a 32MP camera for selfies and video chats. The Razr+ (2024) will be available in the aforementioned Hot Pink and also in Midnight Blue.







T-Mobile will also offer the Razr (2024) which is getting a much larger Quick View external display. Compared to the 1.5-inch external screen on last year's base model, the size of the rear screen is 2.4 times larger at 3.6 inches. This model will be available in Koala Gray.





Pricing for both models has yet to be announced.

