The Honor X30 will be announced on December 16





It was just two months ago that the older siblings of the Honor X30 came out: the Honor X30 Max and Honor X30i. Like the rest of the X series and Honor smartphones as a whole, they are catered towards a budget-oriented, or perhaps younger audience, for the most part. The Honor X30 Max was a real phablet, featuring a massive 7.09-inch display, although the refresh rate definitely left some to be desired.





The X30i, on the other hand, had a smaller (but still large) 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD screen, with a more up-to-date refresh rate of 90Hz, and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. There were two choices for RAM size, with both 6GB or 8GB variants.





Compared to those two forerunners, the new Honor X30 model plans to be a rather a stripped-down, bare-bones version in the series, whose specs we unfortunately have no word of yet. We can likely expect four or six gigabytes of RAM at the most, and another MediaTek processor which will probably also be 5G-capable—as is now becoming the accepted standard in China as well as in the U.S.





The release will be livestreamed in China on December 16, and we don't know for sure yet which countries the device will be sold in, apart from China.





The Honor phone brand was originally created in 2013 by its founding mother company, Huawei. In 2018, however, Huawei found itself in a tough spot, when the new U.S. sanctions on exported products cut off Huawei from some of its key smartphone components, leaving it strapped for parts (and cash).





As a result, the Chinese company ended up selling Honor to a consortium of buyers in Shenzhen (which included the Chinese government) in order to keep itself afloat. Since then, Honor has been faring decently on its own, releasing the 5G-capable V40 and continuing the Honor X line.

