MWC 2023: Honor teases the global launch of its most advanced foldable phone

Here are some of the specs of the Honor Magic Vs:

160.3mm tall

72.6 mm wide when folded

141.5 mm wide when unfolded

12.9 mm thick when folded

6.1 mm when unfolded

261 g of weight, battery included

6.45" external OLED display, which is slightly curved

7.9" internal display, which is also OLED

5,000 mAh distributed across two batteries, enabled for 66W super charging

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with an Adreno 730 GPU

Triple camera setup with an IMX800 54MP main sensor

Two hole-punch selfie cameras, on both screens

The above specs look solid, and even though a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would've been great, the Magic Vs looks absolutely capable of giving the Z Fold a run for its money. The phone also has a pretty decent camera system with the Sony IMX800 sensor we know from the Honor 70 series and a 30x combined zoom. The official announcement takes place on February 27, the first day of MWC 2023, alongside the new Magic 5 series, and the actual launch will happen in the following weeks.The pricing and availability remain a mystery at this time (in China, the Honor Magic Vs costs 7,499 yuan ($1,050/£880) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage).