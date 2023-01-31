MWC 2023: Honor teases the global launch of its most advanced foldable phone
The global market for foldable phones will soon welcome a new addition: the Honor Magic Vs. This sleek and lightweight foldable was officially announced in China back in November last year with some cool specs and a great design.
Now, about a month before one of the biggest events in the mobile tech world, Honor teased the global release of its foldable as one of the MWC 2023 highlights. This is the second iteration of the model, after the company initially launched the Magic V almost exactly one year ago. The new model shaves 27 grams off its waistline and adds more powerful hardware in a bid to challenge Samsung and its brilliant Galaxy Fold.
The above specs look solid, and even though a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would've been great, the Magic Vs looks absolutely capable of giving the Z Fold a run for its money. The phone also has a pretty decent camera system with the Sony IMX800 sensor we know from the Honor 70 series and a 30x combined zoom. The official announcement takes place on February 27, the first day of MWC 2023, alongside the new Magic 5 series, and the actual launch will happen in the following weeks.
The Magic Vs in Cyan, Orange, and a shinier Black.
Here are some of the specs of the Honor Magic Vs:
- 160.3mm tall
- 72.6 mm wide when folded
- 141.5 mm wide when unfolded
- 12.9 mm thick when folded
- 6.1 mm when unfolded
- 261 g of weight, battery included
- 6.45" external OLED display, which is slightly curved
- 7.9" internal display, which is also OLED
- 5,000 mAh distributed across two batteries, enabled for 66W super charging
- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with an Adreno 730 GPU
- Triple camera setup with an IMX800 54MP main sensor
- Two hole-punch selfie cameras, on both screens
The pricing and availability remain a mystery at this time (in China, the Honor Magic Vs costs 7,499 yuan ($1,050/£880) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage).
