Honor is gearing up for a mysterious announcement on March 29

Honor is gearing up for a mysterious announcement on March 290
The guys at GizChina cite “network sources” who allegedly say that Honor will announce entry-level and mid-range smartphones for the global market. And while the information has to be taken with a grain of salt, it is possible the mysterious devices to be from the X Series (with the X being coincidently appropriate to hype up the mystery factor).
The supposed models are the Honor X9 5G, Honor X8, and Honor X7. The Honor X8 was already officially announced in China with a Snapdragon 680 processor, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1080 × 2388 pixels) display, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
The specifications of the other two potential candidates for this Spring launch remain a mystery at this time. Judging by the X8 specs, and the fact that the other two devices are positioned around it, we should expect similar specs, with the X9 5G holding the most promise.
Honor announced a number of new products at MWC 2022 last month, including the Earbuds 3 Pro and Honor Watch GS 3, alongside the flagship Honor Magic 4 Pro with its 100W fast charging support.
Things that are NOT allowed: