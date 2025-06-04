Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet is getting tough competition months before launch

Honor’s next flagship tablet is expected to arrive months before the Galaxy Tab S11 series is even announced.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets Honor
Honor MagicPad 2
Honor MagicPad 2 is both sleek and stylish | Image credit: Honor
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S11 flagship tablets are still a few months away, which leaves plenty of room for the competition to take a little bit of the tablet market share that the South Korean dominates along with Apple.

One of the brands that are trying to gain a little bit of market share before Samsung introduces its new flagships is Honor. The Chinese company is almost ready to launch its top-tier slate, the MagicPad 3.

The MagicPad 3 is supposed to be introduced sometime in June, which is why Chinese tipsters have already started to leak information about the upcoming flagship tablet.

Famous leaker Digital Chat Station has just posted on Weibo MagicPad 3’s key specs, and judging from what they’re claiming, it appears that the MagicPad 3 might not bring so many upgrades as it should if Honor wants to convince customers their products are better than the competition’s.

The first disappointment is that the MagicPad 3 apparently comes with a slightly downgraded display. The previous model, MagicPad 2, has a 12.3-inch OLED display with 1920 x 3000 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

In comparison, the MagicPad 3 is rumored to feature a 13.2-inch LCD display, probably with a similar 144Hz refresh rate. The main issue is that the quality of panel (OLED vs. LCD) is definitely in favor of the MagicPad 2.

On the bright side, the MagicPad 3 seems to have a slightly higher display, so that’s a plus for those who are looking for very big tablets. Besides that, the reliable tipster says the MagicPad 3 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which isn’t too bad even though this chipset was launched two years ago. The fact that the Galaxy Tab S11 is said to pack MediaTek's Dimensity 9400, a chipset released last year, even the odds a bit.

The MagicPad 2 is Honor's most powerful tablet to date | Image credit: Honor

In any case, the powerful chipset is paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal memory. As you can imagine, Honor will offer customers the option to choose from different storage sizes, depending on their needs and budget.

Also, DGS claims the MagicPad 3’s battery will support 66W wired charging, but didn’t say anything about its size. For reference, the MagicPad 2 has a 10,050 mAh battery with 66W wired charging support, so there doesn’t seem to be any changes when it comes to charging speeds.

Recommended Stories
Honor’s MagicPad 3 will be introduced at some point in June and should be available in three different colors – Moon Shadow White, Floating Gold and Starry Sky Gray, at least that’s what the tip says.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

">New iphone 17

by yasmoxok • 1

Oneplus 10 pro

by yasmoxok • 2

iphone 12

by lahlousecom • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless