Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet is getting tough competition months before launch
Honor’s next flagship tablet is expected to arrive months before the Galaxy Tab S11 series is even announced.
Honor MagicPad 2 is both sleek and stylish | Image credit: HonorSamsung’s Galaxy Tab S11 flagship tablets are still a few months away, which leaves plenty of room for the competition to take a little bit of the tablet market share that the South Korean dominates along with Apple.
One of the brands that are trying to gain a little bit of market share before Samsung introduces its new flagships is Honor. The Chinese company is almost ready to launch its top-tier slate, the MagicPad 3.
The MagicPad 3 is supposed to be introduced sometime in June, which is why Chinese tipsters have already started to leak information about the upcoming flagship tablet.
Famous leaker Digital Chat Station has just posted on Weibo MagicPad 3’s key specs, and judging from what they’re claiming, it appears that the MagicPad 3 might not bring so many upgrades as it should if Honor wants to convince customers their products are better than the competition’s.
The first disappointment is that the MagicPad 3 apparently comes with a slightly downgraded display. The previous model, MagicPad 2, has a 12.3-inch OLED display with 1920 x 3000 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.
On the bright side, the MagicPad 3 seems to have a slightly higher display, so that’s a plus for those who are looking for very big tablets. Besides that, the reliable tipster says the MagicPad 3 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which isn’t too bad even though this chipset was launched two years ago. The fact that the Galaxy Tab S11 is said to pack MediaTek's Dimensity 9400, a chipset released last year, even the odds a bit.
The MagicPad 2 is Honor's most powerful tablet to date | Image credit: Honor
In any case, the powerful chipset is paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal memory. As you can imagine, Honor will offer customers the option to choose from different storage sizes, depending on their needs and budget.
Also, DGS claims the MagicPad 3’s battery will support 66W wired charging, but didn’t say anything about its size. For reference, the MagicPad 2 has a 10,050 mAh battery with 66W wired charging support, so there doesn’t seem to be any changes when it comes to charging speeds.
Recommended Stories
Honor’s MagicPad 3 will be introduced at some point in June and should be available in three different colors – Moon Shadow White, Floating Gold and Starry Sky Gray, at least that’s what the tip says.
Things that are NOT allowed: