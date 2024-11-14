Honor kicks off MagicOS 9.0 public beta for select smartphones
Honor recently introduced its take on Android 15, MagicOS 9.0, and revealed its update roadmap. The first MagicOS 9.0 beta was rolled out last week to the Magic 6 series, but a second beta is now available for everyone who wants to check out the new changes and offer their feedback.
If you haven’t yet enrolled in the beta program, you can do so through the My Honor app. Keep in mind that the second MagicOS 9.0 beta build is available for even more smartphones:
As per Honor’s announcement, the rollout of this update started on November 13. Once you enroll on the beta program, you should receive the latest beta build as an OTA (over the air) update.
Since this is a beta version meant for testing, it’s strongly recommended to back up all your important data before installing it. That’s mostly because if you want to exit the public beta, you’ll have to roll back to a stable version of MagicOS, which will clear all user data.
Typically, you can enroll in a MagicOS beta program via the Honor Club website, but for this particular public beta, only registration through the My Honor app is supported. Once you open the app on your phone, navigate to Club / MagicOS 9.0 / Upgrade to try / Public beta application, and then register your interest following the prompts on the screen.
- Honor Magic V3
- Honor Magic Vs3
- Honor Magic V2
- Honor Magic V2 Ultimate
- Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design
- Honor Magic 5
- Honor Magic 5 Pro
- Honor Magic 5 Ultimate
- Honor Magic 6
- Honor Magic 6 Pro
- Honor Magic 6 Ultimate
- Honor Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design
Honor Magic V3 | Image credits: PhoneArena
You’ll also want to make sure that your phone is currently running the baseline version of MagicOS before upgrading to the public beta version. Honor also says that you’ll need to reserve around 10 GB of internal storage space on your phone to avoid being unable to upgrade due to insufficient space.
