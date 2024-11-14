Honor kicks off MagicOS 9.0 public beta for select smartphones

Honor Magic V3 | Image credits: PhoneArena

Since this is a beta version meant for testing, it’s strongly recommended to back up all your important data before installing it. That’s mostly because if you want to exit the public beta, you’ll have to roll back to a stable version of MagicOS, which will clear all user data.Typically, you can enroll in a MagicOS beta program via the Honor Club website, but for this particular public beta, only registration through the My Honor app is supported. Once you open the app on your phone, navigate to, and then register your interest following the prompts on the screen.You’ll also want to make sure that your phone is currently running the baseline version of MagicOS before upgrading to the public beta version. Honor also says that you’ll need to reserve around 10 GB of internal storage space on your phone to avoid being unable to upgrade due to insufficient space.