Honor kicks off MagicOS 9.0 public beta for select smartphones

By
0comments
Android Software updates honor
Honor recently introduced its take on Android 15, MagicOS 9.0, and revealed its update roadmap. The first MagicOS 9.0 beta was rolled out last week to the Magic 6 series, but a second beta is now available for everyone who wants to check out the new changes and offer their feedback.

If you haven’t yet enrolled in the beta program, you can do so through the My Honor app. Keep in mind that the second MagicOS 9.0 beta build is available for even more smartphones:


As per Honor’s announcement, the rollout of this update started on November 13. Once you enroll on the beta program, you should receive the latest beta build as an OTA (over the air) update.

Honor Magic V3 | Image credits: PhoneArena

Since this is a beta version meant for testing, it’s strongly recommended to back up all your important data before installing it. That’s mostly because if you want to exit the public beta, you’ll have to roll back to a stable version of MagicOS, which will clear all user data.

Typically, you can enroll in a MagicOS beta program via the Honor Club website, but for this particular public beta, only registration through the My Honor app is supported. Once you open the app on your phone, navigate to Club / MagicOS 9.0 / Upgrade to try / Public beta application, and then register your interest following the prompts on the screen.

You’ll also want to make sure that your phone is currently running the baseline version of MagicOS before upgrading to the public beta version. Honor also says that you’ll need to reserve around 10 GB of internal storage space on your phone to avoid being unable to upgrade due to insufficient space.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

