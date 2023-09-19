UK deal hunters can now grab the top-tier Honor Magic 5 Pro for £181 less from Amazon UK

Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB: Now £181 OFF on Amazon UK! Get the high-end Honor Magic5 Pro from Amazon UK and save £181. The phone has awesome performance, takes great photos, and has amazing battery life. £181 off (19%) Buy at Amazon

The Honor Magic 5 Pro is a high-end device through and through. It comes with Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood and packs 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. In other words, this phone is a mobile powerhouse that can run heavy apps and games without issues.In addition to its stellar performance, the Honor Magic 5 Pro features a triple 50MP camera setup on its back, which allows the phone to shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps. The big cameras also take nice pictures, and thanks to Honor's software magic, the photos look even more amazing.Another area where the Honor Magic 5 Pro shines is battery life. It sports a 5,450 mAh power cell, which can get you through an intense day without the need to top up. Additionally, the phone comes with 50W wireless charging and 66W wired charging, which takes around 45 minutes to fill the phone's tank. Also, you are getting a charging brick inside the box, which is awesome and very rare these days.So, with the Honor Magic 5 Pro, you get top-tier performance, the ability to take beautiful photos, and a phone with awesome battery life and fast charging. Also, the phone works with Google's services, which means you can use Gmail, Google Maps, and YouTube on it.