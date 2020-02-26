Honor Magic Earbuds: the latest AirPods clones come in teal

Accessories Hands-on honor Audio

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 26, 2020, 7:04 AM
Honor’s smartphone business experienced strong 21% year-on-year growth throughout the first three quarters of 2019 but its wearables division was undoubtedly the highlight of the year – sales skyrocketed a massive 1333% during the same period.

The company is hoping to sustain that momentum in 2020. And to kick things off, it has announced the Honor Magic Earbuds.

Hybrid noise cancelation and a teal color


The Honor Magic Earbuds look virtually identical to the FreeBuds Lite wireless earphones Huawei introduced last summer. These, in turn, resemble a blend between Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro products.

The biggest differentiator for Honor from a design perspective is arguably the new teal color, which is officially known as Robin Egg Blue. But if you’re not a fan, a more traditional Pearl White option is planned.

Honor says the earphones are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 and feature a new 10mm driver unit for fuller and crisper sound. This is paired with a hybrid noise cancelation system, something not typically seen on lower-end wireless alternatives.

It makes use of a triple-microphone layout on each earbud and can achieve an average noise cancelation effect of 24dB. In other words, Magic Earbuds will cancel out ambient sound but won’t be as good as premium wireless earbuds offerings.

Each microphone array also supports voice call noise cancelation, which means the person on the other end should be able to hear you a little clearer than usual.

Up to 13 hours of use with the charging case


Honor Magic Earbuds ship inside a compact, pill-shaped charging case. The company claims users will get 3.5 hours of continuous music playback or 3 hours of voice calling on a single charge.

With the added capacity that the charging case brings to the table, those figures jump to 13 hours and 12 hours respectively. The case itself charges via USB-C and takes around 1.5 hours to go from empty to full.

In case you’re wondering, the Honor Magic Earbuds don’t include any sort of water resistance, but that’s not surprising to hear considering the low price tag that’s attached.

Much cheaper than rival wireless earphones


Honor Magic Earbuds will be available in April. Exact availability details are yet to be shared, but Honor has confirmed a €129 price tag for the wearable product in Europe.
That means Magic Earbuds undercut the €149 Galaxy Buds by a decent margin and are, of course, much cheaper than the €179 AirPods and Galaxy Buds+.

5 Comments

Poptart2828
Reply

5. Poptart2828

Posts: 526; Member since: Jan 23, 2018

I feel for Joshua. Yet traffic needs to be generated somehow.

posted on 17 min ago

tallymatty
Reply

1. tallymatty

Posts: 1; Member since: 1 hour ago

So, are we just going to call all earbuds in this form factor AirPod clones from here on out?

posted on 1 hour ago

Cat97
Reply

2. Cat97

Posts: 2083; Member since: Mar 02, 2017

Yes, just like all Androids are clones after the original iPhone.

posted on 1 hour ago

bucknassty
Reply

3. bucknassty

Posts: 1432; Member since: Mar 24, 2017

Just like anything that comes out is a copy of the fruit company.... hell... didn't you know all these folding phones are clones of what apple has coming out in the future

posted on 47 min ago

Priyam009
Reply

4. Priyam009

Posts: 85; Member since: Oct 23, 2018

Good one! Am sure Apple will invent foldables and atleast 40watt fast charging in 2025 and Samsung & Huawei willl shamelessly copy that one :p

posted on 43 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

