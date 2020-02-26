Honor Magic Earbuds: the latest AirPods clones come in teal



The company is hoping to sustain that momentum in 2020. And to kick things off, it has announced the Honor Magic Earbuds

Hybrid noise cancelation and a teal color

The Honor Magic Earbuds look virtually identical to the FreeBuds Lite wireless earphones Huawei introduced last summer. These, in turn, resemble a blend between Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro products.



The biggest differentiator for Honor from a design perspective is arguably the new teal color, which is officially known as Robin Egg Blue. But if you’re not a fan, a more traditional Pearl White option is planned.



Honor says the earphones are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 and feature a new 10mm driver unit for fuller and crisper sound. This is paired with a hybrid noise cancelation system, something not typically seen on lower-end wireless alternatives.

It makes use of a triple-microphone layout on each earbud and can achieve an average noise cancelation effect of 24dB. In other words, Magic Earbuds will cancel out ambient sound but won’t be as good as premium wireless earbuds offerings.



Each microphone array also supports voice call noise cancelation, which means the person on the other end should be able to hear you a little clearer than usual.

Up to 13 hours of use with the charging case

Honor Magic Earbuds ship inside a compact, pill-shaped charging case. The company claims users will get 3.5 hours of continuous music playback or 3 hours of voice calling on a single charge.



With the added capacity that the charging case brings to the table, those figures jump to 13 hours and 12 hours respectively. The case itself charges via USB-C and takes around 1.5 hours to go from empty to full.

In case you’re wondering, the Honor Magic Earbuds don’t include any sort of water resistance, but that’s not surprising to hear considering the low price tag that’s attached.

Much cheaper than rival wireless earphones

Honor Magic Earbuds will be available in April. Exact availability details are yet to be shared, but Honor has confirmed a €129 price tag for the wearable product in Europe.

That means Magic Earbuds undercut the €149 Galaxy Buds by a decent margin and are, of course, much cheaper than the €179 AirPods and Galaxy Buds+.





Honor’s smartphone business experienced strong 21% year-on-year growth throughout the first three quarters of 2019 but its wearables division was undoubtedly the highlight of the year – sales skyrocketed a massive 1333% during the same period.