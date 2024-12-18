Honor GT is here with powerful specs, incredibly low price

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

As expected, Honor is back in the news with a high-end phone that proves you can have a flagship smartphone priced below $500. The new Honor GT packs high-end specs and costs just $455, but its main appeal is the fact that you can get the base model for only $300.

Equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Honor GT seems to be one of the company’s most affordable high-end phones. The phone is only available in China at the moment and come in two variations based on the amount of memory and three colors (Phantom Black, Aurora Green, and Ice White).

The cheapest model packs 12/256 GB RAM and costs CNY 2,200 ($300), while the most expensive one features 16 GB/ 1 TB RAM and is available for just $455 outright.

Besides the powerful chipset and high amount of memory, the Honor GT also features a top-tier 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 4,000 nits brightness.

On the back, Honor’s new high-end smartphone boasts a dual-camera that consists of a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX906) main snapper and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. There’s also a secondary 16-megpaixel selfie camera in the front, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Honor GT's prices | Image credits: Honor

Honor GT drains energy from a large 5,300 battery with 100W wired charging and packs the company’s custom 3D cooling system to prevent overheating during long gameplay sessions. Also, the phones ships with MagicOS 9.0 right out of the box, so no more waiting for Honor to release it as an update.

The successor of the Honor 90 GT is clearly going for a specific audience that’s looking for a very powerful phone but can’t afford to spend more than $500. A similarly specced phone launched by Samsung would probably be priced closer to $1,000 rather than below $500, so that’s certainly something to consider if you’re in the market for a high-end phone.
Cosmin Vasile
