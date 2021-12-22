Honor reveals the name of its 5G foldable flagship phone

Honor reveals the name of its 5G foldable flagship phone0
A new foldable phone from Honor has reportedly been in the works for some time. Earlier this month we told you to expect the unveiling of the device to take place during the first quarter of 2022 under the name Honor Magic Fold. But today Honor has announced that the device will be called the Honor Magic V.
Honor Magic V is the official name of the company's first foldable flagship phone
The latest rumored specs call for an 8-inch internal display when both sides are fully open. The display will sport a resolution of 2200 x 2480 and will be powered by an octa-core chipset. The Magic V will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A108MP camera with 9:1 pixel binning could be on board delivering 12MP images when the environment is less than ideal for taking photographs.
The camera array should also include ultra-wide and telephoto cameras and the front-facing selfie snapper will reportedly weigh in at 16MP. A 4500mAh battery is expected to keep the lights on and Android 11 should be pre-installed.
In November of 2020, Huawei sold Honor, then a sub-brand of the larger company, to a consortium for over $15 billion. Once this deal closed, Honor was no longer owned by Huawei which meant that it no longer had to abide by the same restrictions and bans placed on Huawei by the U.S.
Honor's former parent, Huawei, has already released three different foldable models with a fourth to be unveiled tomorrow
Speaking of 5G, Honor's new foldable will supposedly support the latest generation of connectivity. Honor says that in the coming days it will share more information about its foldable phone including the date when the product will be unveiled and we might be given some of the Magic V's official specs.
Huawei has already released three separate variants of foldable devices with the Mate X, Mate XS, and the Mate X2. The latter uses a design quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The company has said that it plans to introduce a new foldable handset tomorrow that is similar in form factor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. With a rumored moniker of the P50 Pocket, the device will be pocketable and will flip open to reveal a flagship-sized smartphone display.
Today's news about Honor naming its first foldable came directly from the manufacturer's press agency so barring a last-minute change, the Honor Magic V name is written in stone. We are looking forward to hearing the rest of the information that Honor is promising to release over the next few days.
Based on the wording of the press release, it would appear that the Magic V will be available only in China. The comment in the release reads, "It will be Honor's first foldable flagship for China." So if you were hoping to snag one in another country, you might want to keep your fingers crossed to see what the company says when it officially introduces the device.