Honor 90 Lite launched in Europe before its bigger brothers, the Honor 90 and 90 Pro
Honor’s new 90 series has been officially introduced in China last month. As we previously reported, the Honor 90 and 90 Pro should make their debut in Europe on July 6, but the Chinese company decided to launch a less expensive model before the other two arrive next month.
The Honor 90 Lite is already available for purchase in select European countries for €300 (£300 in the UK). Some retailers offer various discounts on the phone, so customers can pick it up cheaper than the full price for a limited time. Honor UK sells the phone in three different versions: Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver.
On the back, Honor’s mid-end phone packs an impressive 100-megpapixel main camera, paired with 5-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro cameras. In the front, Honor 90 Lite features a 16-megapixel secondary camera, which is more than enough to capture great selfies.
Although prices for the Honor 90 and 90 Pro haven’t been announced yet, they can’t be much more expensive than the newly launched Honor 90 Lite. We’d suggest waiting for the July 6 announcement to compare prices, perhaps the Honor 90 and 90 Pro will be much better deals than the Honor 90 Lite.
When it comes to specs, Honor 90 Lite is as mid-range as it gets. For starters, the phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (no microSD). The bezel-less Honor 90 Lite sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.
The phone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that can charge up to 55% in just half an hour, but it requires a compatible 35W Honor SuperCharger. Also, the Honor 90 Lite features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, but no 3.5mm audio jack, which is replaced with an USB-C 2.0 port. On the bright side, the Honor 90 Lite comes with Android 13 and 5G support.
