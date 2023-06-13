Honor 90 to make its global debut in July

Summer in Paris just got more exciting! Mark your calendars for the #HONOR90 launch event at Pavillion Gabriel on July 6th Stay tuned for more details and get ready to celebrate with us! pic.twitter.com/1O3IGk57Yn — HONOR (@Honorglobal) June 12, 2023

Still, considering the phone is priced to sell for as low as $355/€330 in China, the European price is probably going to be around €350-€400. We also know Honor 90 comes in four colors: Black, Green, Ice Feather Blue, and Silver. However, it’s unclear if all these color options will be available across all European countries where the smartphone will be released.



As a reminder, Honor 90 is a mid-range smartphone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with at least 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. The phone boasts a large 6.7-inch OLED display with 1200 x 2664 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the phone packs a triple camera (200MP + 12MP + 2MP), while in the front the Honor 90 features a secondary 50-megapixel selfie snapper. Also, Honor 90 is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.