@cosminvasile
Honor 90 to make its global debut in July
Honor still dreams of taking Huawei’s place among the most prolific handset makers, but the road is long and full of difficulties. Last month, the Chinese company made another step toward its goal and introduced two mid-end smartphones, the Honor 90 and 90 Pro.

However, these devices are only available in China for the moment, so conquering the world with phones that are only available in one country, no matter how large, it’s impossible. That’s why Honor will bring at least one of these phones to more countries as early as next month.

Honor 90 is set to make its global debut on July 6, the handset maker confirmed this week. The event will take place in Paris, but that’s all we know about the phone’s global release. It would’ve been nice to know how much the phone will cost in Europe, but we’ll have to wait three more weeks.

 
Still, considering the phone is priced to sell for as low as $355/€330 in China, the European price is probably going to be around €350-€400. We also know Honor 90 comes in four colors: Black, Green, Ice Feather Blue, and Silver. However, it’s unclear if all these color options will be available across all European countries where the smartphone will be released.

As a reminder, Honor 90 is a mid-range smartphone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with at least 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. The phone boasts a large 6.7-inch OLED display with 1200 x 2664 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back, the phone packs a triple camera (200MP + 12MP + 2MP), while in the front the Honor 90 features a secondary 50-megapixel selfie snapper. Also, Honor 90 is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

