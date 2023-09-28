Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Grab the incredibly looking Honor 70 256GB mid-ranger for £170 OFF its price from Amazon UK while you can

Deals honor
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab the incredibly looking Honor 70 mid-ranger for £170 OFF its price from Amazon UK while you can
Hey you! Yeah, you! The one reading this awesome article. You now have the chance to snag an incredible mid-ranger with a sweet discount from Amazon UK.

At the moment, the retailer is offering the beautiful and budget-friendly Honor 70 mid-ranger in Midnight Black with 256GB of storage space for 34% of its usual price. After a quick calculation, it appears you will save £170 if you take advantage of this deal.

Honor 70 5G 256GB, Black: Save £170!

Grab the Honor 70 in Black with 256GB of storage space from Amazon UK and save £170 in the process. The phone has a stylish design and good performance, and is a true bargain.
£170 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


Equipped with a solid midrange Snapdragon 778G+ chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Honor 70 offers plenty of power for daily stuff like browsing the web and your socials and watching videos. It can run games as well, but probably not at their highest graphical settings.

In addition to that, the phone takes beautiful pictures for a budget device. It comes with a 54MP main camera, which can also shoot videos in up to 4K at 30 fps, and a 32 MP selfie snapper, which can capture videos in 1080p at 30 fps. Just like smartphones in the budget segment, the phone doesn't pack a telephoto lens.

As for the battery life, the Honor 70 is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery, which should easily last you through an entire day without the need for a top-up. Additionally, it supports 66W wired charging and can fill its tank in about 40 minutes, which is remarkable for a phone in the budget segment. Also, since it's an Honor phone, not a Huawei, the Honor 70 runs on Android and supports Google's services, so you will be able to use your Gmail and watch YouTube videos.

The Honor 70 is a pretty nice smartphone. It has an awesome design and good performance. Also, it's now even more budget-friendly, which makes it a total bargain. Our advice: Snag one from Amazon UK while it's still enjoying that sweet £170 discount!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless