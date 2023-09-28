Grab the incredibly looking Honor 70 256GB mid-ranger for £170 OFF its price from Amazon UK while you can

Honor 70 5G 256GB, Black: Save £170! Grab the Honor 70 in Black with 256GB of storage space from Amazon UK and save £170 in the process. The phone has a stylish design and good performance, and is a true bargain. £170 off (34%) Buy at Amazon

Equipped with a solid midrange Snapdragon 778G+ chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Honor 70 offers plenty of power for daily stuff like browsing the web and your socials and watching videos. It can run games as well, but probably not at their highest graphical settings.In addition to that, the phone takes beautiful pictures for a budget device. It comes with a 54MP main camera, which can also shoot videos in up to 4K at 30 fps, and a 32 MP selfie snapper, which can capture videos in 1080p at 30 fps. Just like smartphones in the budget segment, the phone doesn't pack a telephoto lens.As for the battery life, the Honor 70 is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery, which should easily last you through an entire day without the need for a top-up. Additionally, it supports 66W wired charging and can fill its tank in about 40 minutes, which is remarkable for a phone in the budget segment. Also, since it's an Honor phone, not a Huawei, the Honor 70 runs on Android and supports Google's services, so you will be able to use your Gmail and watch YouTube videos.The Honor 70 is a pretty nice smartphone. It has an awesome design and good performance. Also, it's now even more budget-friendly, which makes it a total bargain. Our advice: Snag one from Amazon UK while it's still enjoying that sweet £170 discount!