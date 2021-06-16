Honor 50 SE leaks hours before announcement; Check it out

We can also see the Honor branding and what might be one of the official wallpapers of the Honor 50 SE. There is no fingerprint scanner in the pictures, so it is safe to assume that the new phone will have an in-display one.The upcoming Honor phone’s specs have been revealed recently in a report by. The 50 SE should come with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The triple-camera system will include a 100MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie camera will be a 16MP punch-hole unit.Performance-wise, the 50 SE will use MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 processor with 5G connectivity. 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is also suggested. A 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging is what will power the mid-range Honor phone.At today's event, Honor is expected to announce three smartphones. These are the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 SE.