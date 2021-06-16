$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android honor

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 16, 2021, 4:27 AM
0
Honor 50 SE leaks hours before announcement; Check it out
The Honor 50 SE has leaked hours before the official announcement of the Honor 50 series. The mid-range phones will be unveiled today in Shanghai.

Honor 50 SE renders appeared on Twitter, showing three color options for the phone. It looks like the phone will have a punch-hole selfie camera located in the middle of the top part of the display.

Three cameras are present on the back, with two of them looking like significantly big sensors. A 100MP branding can be seen as well, suggesting the resolution of one or both of the big cameras. The color names reported by tipster Ishan Agarwal are Bright Black, Ocean Blue and Magic Mirror, but the camera module is in black in all color variants. 
 

We can also see the Honor branding and what might be one of the official wallpapers of the Honor 50 SE. There is no fingerprint scanner in the pictures, so it is safe to assume that the new phone will have an in-display one.

The upcoming Honor phone’s specs have been revealed recently in a report by 91Mobiles. The 50 SE should come with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The triple-camera system will include a 100MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie camera will be a 16MP punch-hole unit.

Performance-wise, the 50 SE will use MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 processor with 5G connectivity. 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is also suggested. A 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging is what will power the mid-range Honor phone.

At today's event, Honor is expected to announce three smartphones. These are the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 SE.

While you wait, you can check out our list of the best Chinese smartphones in 2021.

