New Hitman game hits iOS and Android
Announced early last month, Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal is now available on iOS and Android. Developed by Feral Interactive, the studio that brought us so many wonderful mobile ports like XCOM 2 Collection, Alien: Isolation, Company of Heroes, Rome: Total War, and Grid Autosport, the new game is a reworked for mobile version of the stealth-action classic Hitman: Blood Money.
Also, developer Feral Interactive added many optional new features, including Instinct Mode and a Warning system that offer players a comprehensive view of the game world.
Feral Interactive recommends fans to play Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal on devices running at least Android 11 or iOS 16. The game requires around 4GB of free space on your device, although developers recommend at least double the amount to avoid initial installation issues.
To avoid any misunderstandings, devices not capable of running the game to a decent standard are blocked from purchasing it, so if you can purchase Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal via the App Store or Google Play Store, then you should have a satisfactory experience.
More importantly, this is a premium game, so if you want to step into the shoes of notorious contract killer Agent 47, you’ll have to pay $14.99 / €14,99 / £12.49. The mobile version of Hitman: Blood Money has been completely revamped with visual improvements that were first seen in the Enhanced Edition on console.
Also, developer Feral Interactive added many optional new features, including Instinct Mode and a Warning system that offer players a comprehensive view of the game world.
On top of that, in Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal, players can use the fully customizable touch interface, a gamepad or keyboard & mouse to play. Featuring 12 highly replayable sandbox missions, the game promises gameplay improvements inspired by later games in the series.
Feral Interactive recommends fans to play Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal on devices running at least Android 11 or iOS 16. The game requires around 4GB of free space on your device, although developers recommend at least double the amount to avoid initial installation issues.
To avoid any misunderstandings, devices not capable of running the game to a decent standard are blocked from purchasing it, so if you can purchase Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal via the App Store or Google Play Store, then you should have a satisfactory experience.
Things that are NOT allowed: