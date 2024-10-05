Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

High import taxes drive iPhone 16 Pro Max smuggling in India

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
An image of the iPhone 16 Pro Max front screen
India's high import taxes on devices like iPhones are having a significant impact on the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max in the country. This has led to a surge in smuggling attempts, as individuals try to avoid paying the hefty taxes.

The price difference between the iPhone 16 Pro Max in India and other countries is substantial. In India, the base model costs $1,724, while in the US, it's priced at $1,199. This difference of over $500 makes smuggling an attractive option for some.

Recently, customs officials at Delhi airport intercepted a significant smuggling operation. In two separate incidents on the same day, they seized a total of 38 iPhone 16 Pro Max units. The first incident involved a group of four passengers arriving from Dubai who attempted to conceal 12 units by wrapping them in tissue paper. Later that day, a passenger arriving from Hong Kong was caught trying to smuggle 26 units in her vanity bag.


These incidents highlight the lengths to which some individuals will go to avoid paying import taxes. Had these attempts been successful, the Indian government would have lost out on approximately $14,000 in tax revenue. The government imposes these taxes to encourage companies to manufacture devices within the country. This strategy has led Apple to begin making iPhones in India for local sale.

However, the majority of iPhones manufactured in India are for export and therefore not subject to the tax. This has led to further scrutiny of Apple's operations in India. The Indian government is currently investigating Apple's accounting practices related to its local subsidiary buying iPhones for local resale, and this investigation could potentially result in a $600 million levy for Apple.

Recommended Stories
The recent smuggling incidents raise questions about the effectiveness of India's import tax policies. While they may encourage some domestic manufacturing, they also create incentives for smuggling and may ultimately harm the country's economy.

I'm intrigued by the complex interplay of economics, technology, and policy in this situation. It will be interesting to see how the Indian government addresses these challenges and whether Apple adjusts its manufacturing and pricing strategies in response. This situation also underscores the importance of finding a balance between promoting domestic industry and ensuring fair access to technology for consumers.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service

Latest News

Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless