High import taxes drive iPhone 16 Pro Max smuggling in India

iPhone 16 Pro Max

The price difference between thein India and other countries is substantial. In India, the base model costs $1,724, while in the US, it's priced at $1,199. This difference of over $500 makes smuggling an attractive option for some.Recently, customs officials at Delhi airport intercepted a significant smuggling operation. In two separate incidents on the same day, they seized a total of 38units. The first incident involved a group of four passengers arriving from Dubai who attempted to conceal 12 units by wrapping them in tissue paper. Later that day, a passenger arriving from Hong Kong was caught trying to smuggle 26 units in her vanity bag.