HBOMax to hit the App Store on May 27th

Last week, we told you that WarnerMedia's HBO Max streamer will launch on May 27th. WarnerMedia reportedly paid $425 million for the exclusive streaming rights for all 236 episodes of Friends over the next five years so fans of the sitcom will no doubt subscribe to the service. HBO Max will cost $15 a month, more than twice the $6.99 per month that Disney+ charges and 67% more than the $8.99 that Netflix asks for its most basic tier of service.





Those with an Apple iPhone, iPad or iPod touch will be happy to know that on launch day, the HBO Max app will be available in the App Store according to Broadcasting + Cable. This is good news for WarnerMedia because of the large number of active iPhone users (closing in on 1 billion) who might be interested in subscribing. Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution, said in a statement, "As we prepare for the launch of HBO Max, our focus remains on making it as widely available as possible for customers seeking out this best-in-class streaming experience. The availability to HBO Max across Apple devices is a great addition to our distribution offering and will provide seamless access for millions of customers."





Besides the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, HBO Max will also be available on the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Those with the second or third-generation Apple TV can stream HBO Max content to their device using AirPlay and their iPhone or iPad.





Love Life , a scripted comedy series, Elmo's late-night show called The Not Too Late Show , and Looney Toons Cartoons . The animated series will have 80 episodes with each one running for 11 minutes. Besides Friends , other classic television programs on the platform include Game of Thrones , The West Wing , Pretty Little Liars , and The Big Bang Theory .





Do you love movies? That is HBO Max's middle name. Films such as The Matrix , The Wizard of Oz , A Star is Born (2018) and When Harry met Sally are just a few of the films that will be available on the streamer from day one.







Apple stands to score some bucks from HBO Max. Those installing the app from the App Store will be allowed to subscribe directly through the app as an in-app purchase. And that means Apple will take its 30% cut on all of these subscriptions during the first year. If a customer signs up for a second-year of service, Apple's cut is reduced to 15%.





The streaming business has been very good for several companies. Disney+ now has over 50 million subscribers after launching in November. For the first quarter of 2020, industry leader Netflix added 15.77 million new global paid subscribers. Wall Street was looking for a gain of 8.2 million.

