HBO? Max? HBO Max? The name change nobody asked for is happening again

– David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, May 2025

Turns out, even though subscribers pay $17/month, most of them tune in for the core HBO hits — think The White Lotus, The Last of Us, plus a few new movies and documentaries. And not much else, really.HBO’s streaming journey has been all over the place: HBO Go (2008), HBO Now (2015), HBO Max (2020), Max (2023) and now – back again – HBO Max (2025). It’s been a bit of an identity crisis.When Warner Bros. Discovery made the switch to Max, the idea was to protect the HBO brand from being diluted by all the reality TV content from Discovery. Plus, at the time, they argued that HBO was too adult-focused and might alienate viewers looking for more general, family-friendly stuff – like what Netflix offers.But instead of solving a problem, the name change just caused confusion. People didn’t know if HBO was still around or being phased out. Internally and externally, it just didn’t land.