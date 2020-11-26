Happy Thanksgiving to all of you from PhoneArena!
We'd like to take this opportunity to wish our loyal readers a Happy Thanksgiving. This is the time of the year when we express our thanks to friends and family members for helping us make it through the rest of the year. Thanksgiving this year will be a little different than in years' past. There will be no parades to watch on television or to stream on your phone, and while airports remain busy, some of the relatives and friends that you usually see every Thanksgiving will not be traveling this year because of the global pandemic.