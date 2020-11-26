Happy Thanksgiving to all of you from PhoneArena!

We'd like to take this opportunity to wish our loyal readers a Happy Thanksgiving. This is the time of the year when we express our thanks to friends and family members for helping us make it through the rest of the year. Thanksgiving this year will be a little different than in years' past. There will be no parades to watch on television or to stream on your phone, and while airports remain busy, some of the relatives and friends that you usually see every Thanksgiving will not be traveling this year because of the global pandemic.





You might have to look long and hard to find something to be thankful for this year but we can still express our thanks to those on the frontline who have been putting their own lives at risk trying to fight a virus that has killed millions of people in 2020. And we also know that we are thankful for our loyal readers who continue to take the time each day to read about the latest in mobile technology that we serve up to you daily.