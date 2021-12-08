Hans Zimmer talks about mysterious gift from Apple’s former design chief Jony Ive

Hans Zimmer talks about mysterious gift from Apple’s former design chief Jony Ive0
Recently—while talking about Spatial Audio—Zimmer shared a story about him and Jony Ive in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. Apparently, the world-renowned composer and Apple’s former chief of design have some kind of communication with each other, despite never having met in person. (via 9to5Mac)
In fact, he was so impressed that he reached out to his friends at Dolby and said he wanted to make use of the capabilities of this product. To his surprise, however, the folks at Dolby said that the headphones “don’t actually exist” and that he likely has the only pair.
Jony Ive officially left Apple in 2019 with his last appearance being during WWDC 2019. When leaving, the former design chief stated that he will remain “very involved with Apple.” Judging by the note he left Zimmer, Ive could very well have had a big role to play in the making of the AirPods Max.
The other takeaway here is that Hans Zimmer was likely one of the earliest, if not the first person to get their hands on Apple’s new high-end audio device. Here’s what he had to say:
These headphones arrive and I put them on and they’re amazing and I suddenly realized, ‘Oh, we can do immersive. We can do Dolby Atmos. We can do all this,’ and I phone my friends at Dolby and I say, ‘We have to do this. I want to go and do the whole soundtrack again and I certainly want to do the CDs again and I want to do all this immersive experience,’ and I phoned Denis and I phoned all my guys and go, ‘You got to listen to these headphones,’ to which I of course get the reply, ‘Well, they don’t actually exist. I think you have the only pair.’ So, there was a little bit of that going on.